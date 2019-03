- Quarterback Johnny Manziel has been released by the Montreal Alouettes and reportedly been banned from playing in the Canadian Football League.

Manziel had his contract terminated after "it was found that he had contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league," according to a release from the Alouettes.

The CFL directed the Alouettes to terminate Manziel's contract, and has "informed all of its member clubs that it will not register a contract for Manziel should any club attempt to sign him."

The Alouettes and CFL have not said what exact violation caused Manziel's contract to be terminated.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed,” Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed said in a release.

Manziel won the Heisman Trophy winner is a former first-round NFL pick by the Cleveland Browns.

He tweeted a thank you to his coach, teammates and fans after his release and says he plans to continue looking for options to play professionally in the United States.