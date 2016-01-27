< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A dermatologist weighs in A dermatologist weighs in Jets' Siemian out for year with ankle injury Jets' Siemian out for year with ankle injury
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer
Posted Sep 17 2019 02:37PM EDT <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429180358.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429180358");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/sports/jets-siemian-out-for-year">DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429180358" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines429180358' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/giants-replace-manning-with-jones-as-starting-qb"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/Getty_ManningJones_091719_1568732693936_7661791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Giants replace Manning with Jones as starting QB</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429180358-82828971"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(AP)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429180358-82828971" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/27/NEWYORKJETS_1453928913773_766528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(AP)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - The Jets' quarterback woes just got a bit worse.</p><p>Trevor Siemian will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and third-stringer Luke Falk will start for New York at New England on Sunday - and beyond until Sam Darnold returns from illness.</p><p>Coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Siemian has ligament damage, suffered in the 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.</p><p>"We're still going through the procedures as far as surgery options," Gase said. "So, obviously, we'll have to address our quarterback position from here on out."</p><p>Siemian was starting after Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis last week. Darnold is expected to miss at least a few more games, but Gase said the quarterback was at the team's facility Tuesday after resting at home all last week.</p><p>"He's feeling better, but really it's the doctors letting us know when to proceed with him," Gase said.</p><p>Siemian was injured in the second quarter when he threw a long incomplete pass to Ryan Griffin and Cleveland's Myles Garrett slammed into him and fell on top of him - with the quarterback's left leg bending awkwardly under him. The Browns defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer.</p><p>Siemian was somehow able to get up under his own power and walk off the field, but very gingerly and with a limp. He was on crutches and his left foot was in a walking boot in the locker room after the game.</p><p>"I think all of us were surprised that when you watch it, it wasn't a break, like probably what a lot of us have seen in the past," Gase said. "I mean, it's an ugly looking play. I think there's a good amount of damage to where surgery will be needed and it's going to be time for him to recover."</p><p>Falk replaced Siemian and was 20 of 25 for 198 yards in his NFL debut. That came just hours after he was promoted from the practice squad to back up Siemian.</p><p>Next, he'll make his first NFL start - against the AFC East rival Patriots, who are 2-0 and have outscored opponents 76-3.</p><p>Falk was a sixth-round draft pick last year by Tennessee out of Washington State. He was among the Titans' final cuts and claimed by Miami, where Gase was then the coach. Falk was waived by the Dolphins in May and claimed by Gase and the Jets. He was among the Jets' final cuts, but added to the practice squad after beating out Davis Webb in the preseason.</p><p>Gase said the Jets are in the discussions stage as far as potential quarterback signings, with general manager Joe Douglas and the scouting staffs sifting through available players.</p><p>"We're just trying to figure out what's best for us, especially for this game, for this week," Gase said.</p><p>NOTES: Gase said WR Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) and LB Jordan Jenkins (calf) are "week to week" with their injuries. Thomas made his Jets debut Monday night after being acquired from the Patriots last week. He had one catch for minus-1 yard before leaving. ... LB C.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tsai completes purchase of Nets, arena, hires Levy as CEO</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - The Brooklyn Nets have a new owner and a new CEO.</p><p>Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai completed his purchase of the team and Barclays Center on Wednesday, then announced that he had hired former Turner Broadcasting President David Levy to oversee both.</p><p>Tsai's purchase of the Nets was unanimously approved Wednesday by the NBA's board of governors. He spent nearly $3.5 billion for the team and the arena, a record sale for a U.S. sports franchise.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pirates-porn-solicitation-charges" title="Pirates closer Vázquez arrested on child sex charges" data-articleId="429310464" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/felipe-vazquez-Getty-wnyw_1568816956008_7664103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/felipe-vazquez-Getty-wnyw_1568816956008_7664103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/felipe-vazquez-Getty-wnyw_1568816956008_7664103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/felipe-vazquez-Getty-wnyw_1568816956008_7664103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/felipe-vazquez-Getty-wnyw_1568816956008_7664103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Felipe Vazquez #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after the final out in a 10-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 13, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pirates closer Vázquez arrested on child sex charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">WILL GRAVES </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 10:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges, including statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.</p><p>Vázquez was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors, both felonies, stemming from an investigation in Florida. He was later charged in Westmoreland County, which is located east of Pittsburgh, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.</p><p>It was not immediately known whether the charges in Pennsylvania were related to or independent of the Florida investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/giants-replace-manning-with-jones-as-starting-qb" title="Giants replace Manning with Jones as starting QB" data-articleId="429149404" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/Getty_ManningJones_091719_1568732693936_7661791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/Getty_ManningJones_091719_1568732693936_7661791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/Getty_ManningJones_091719_1568732693936_7661791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/Getty_ManningJones_091719_1568732693936_7661791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/Getty_ManningJones_091719_1568732693936_7661791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8), September 15, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Giants replace Manning with Jones as starting QB</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Eli Manning is being benched and the Daniel Jones era with the New York Giants is about to begin.</p><p>Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants' starting quarterback.</p><p>The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter after the team opened with two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Born Sept. 12, 1909, Lawrence Brooks served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of The National WWII Museum)" title="Oldest living vet_1568907713086.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/is-natural-makeup-safer-a-dermatologist-weighs-in"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wearing_natural_makeup_0_20190919142805-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Is natural makeup safer? A dermatologist weighs in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-bad-hundreds-rescued-as-imelda-floods-homes-and-roads-in-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flooding is pictured outside of a home in Winnie, Texas, alongside a flooded gas station in Beaumont. (Photo credit: Chambers County Sheriff's Office / Jeffrey Rue via Storyful)" title="Storm flooding - Texas_1568906022597.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'It's bad': Hundreds rescued as Imelda floods homes and roads in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-seriously-injured-when-car-train-collide-in-nj"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/FOX5NY_CarAndTrain_091919_1568898111525_7665916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Car and train collide in River Edge, NJ. (FOX 5 NY)" title="FOX5NY_CarAndTrain_091919_1568898111525.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 seriously injured when car, train collide in NJ</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429180358'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0236_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0236"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philippines-polio" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/06/15/polio_1466005593305_1447792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Philippines declares new polio outbreak after 19 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Born&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;1909&#x2c;&#x20;Lawrence&#x20;Brooks&#x20;served&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;predominantly&#x20;African-American&#x20;91st&#x20;Engineer&#x20;Battalion&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;was&#x20;stationed&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Guinea&#x20;and&#x20;then&#x20;the&#x20;Philippines&#x20;during&#x20;World&#x20;War&#x20;II&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;National&#x20;WWII&#x20;Museum&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/d-day-vet-jumps-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/19/wwii-vet-jumps_1568906700904_7666222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tom&#x20;Rice&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;98-year-old&#x20;American&#x20;WWII&#x20;veteran&#x2c;&#x20;poses&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;flag&#x20;after&#x20;landing&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;tandem&#x20;parachute&#x20;jump&#x20;near&#x20;Groesbeek&#x2c;&#x20;Netherlands&#x2c;&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Peter&#x20;Dejong&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At 98, D-Day vet jumps again, with eyes on the big 100</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/is-natural-makeup-safer-a-dermatologist-weighs-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Wearing_natural_makeup_0_7665970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Is natural makeup safer? A dermatologist weighs in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-bad-hundreds-rescued-as-imelda-floods-homes-and-roads-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Storm%20flooding%20-%20Texas_1568906022597.jpg_7666135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;home&#x20;in&#x20;Winnie&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;flooded&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;in&#x20;Beaumont&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chambers&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Rue&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'It's bad': Hundreds rescued as Imelda floods homes and roads in Texas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429180358'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty 