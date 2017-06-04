7th Annual "A Walk to Believe" event raises $120K

It was a successful day from start to finish as 1,200 people came out to High Point Solutions Stadium at Rutgers University to support the 7th annual A Walk to Believe and of course, Eric LeGrand to help move one step closer to a cure.

“It's crazy that it's here- All the work that went into it. I just can’t wait to see everyone out there,” said LeGrand.

It's been six and half years since his life-altering hit on the football field, but 26-year-old Eric LeGrand continues to make game changing plays including his 7th Annual A Walk to Believe.

The 5K fun run and walk is special because it's all about raising money and awareness to help the 5.4 million people living with paralysis.

Joining Eric this year are friends from the Spinal Cord Injury community, who are at all stages of their journeys.

“We all have different stories and different backgrounds, but we all believe we will walk again,” said LeGrand.

Adam Taliaferro is a living testament to that. The former Penn State football player was paralyzed after an on-field injury in 2000. He was only given a 3% chance to walk again, but he believed.

“ No one person can do it. I had community and my parents and that's why I love coming here. It's amazing that support hadn't waved after 7 years,” said Taliaferro.

Ron Gold - was hit by a car five years ago while bike riding. This year, he raised more than $14,000 to help lead Team Legrand past their fundraising goal.

That money will go to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

“We are applying it to very rigorous research, to help get to the finish line,” said President and CEO Peter Wilderotter.

While the day was full of positivity and belief, the $120,000 that Team Legrand raised is now more important than ever. The Trump Administration 2018 budget plan proposes to eliminate all funding for the Paralysis Resource Center.

Those who want to petition Trump’s budget plan on the elimination of the funding to the Paralysis Resource Center can do so by signing on the Reeve Foundation website here.