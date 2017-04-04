Report: Tony Romo could leave football

- ESPN is reporting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is leaving football and going into TV broadcasting. The move could reportedly come Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Romo has been exploring his options since he suffered an injury last season and Dak Prescott took over as starting quarterback.

Last month it looked like the Cowboys were ready to release him, but then Jerry Jones said Romo might still be on the squad when training camp opens.

If Romo stays with the Cowboys, he will make at least $14 million this season.

