BEHIND THE SCENES: FOX 5 tours SunTrust Park

- Atlanta Braves baseball is back...well, almost.

Friday the team will host the New York Yankees for an exhibition game at their new state of the art stadium.

WATCH: Take a fun tour of SunTrust Park



FOX 5 toured SunTrust Park getting full access to the facility that seats more than 41,000 people.

From life size bobble heads, a Hall of Fame wall, top notch club suites to a new Chop House just a few of the amenities.

"Come check out Monument Garden," Carolyn Serra said. "This is the heart and soul of the franchise. Fans can come get a history of the team."

RELATED: Braves: Fans allowed to bring food inside SunTrust Park

It's a stadium geared to the whole fan experience including a zip line, rock climbing wall, baseball pitching and hitting simulators and batting cages.

Just outside the gates, restaurants, shops, apartments, even a concert hall are getting some last minute finishing touches.

"The major components are ready to go," President of Business Derek Schiller said.

Opening Day is April 14.

PHOTOS: FOX 5's Natalie Fultz grows up with Atlanta Braves