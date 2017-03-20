Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey found

- The biggest mystery of Super Bowl LI has been solved, and, no, it’s not how the Atlanta Falcons managed to blow a 25-point lead in the second half.

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

As first reported by FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the FBI and NFL security have found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey, which has been missing for a month and a half.

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

More breaking details: NFL believes the jersey was stolen by someone posing as international media (cont) https://t.co/2CbbOctQe6 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

The NFL issued the following statement regarding the investigation, saying Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey was also found. They were both found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

The jersey was valued at $500,000, which makes this potential crime a first-degree felony, assuming it was indeed stolen.

