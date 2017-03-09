Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith detained in San Francisco Sports Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith detained in San Francisco Suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was detained Thursday morning in San Francisco after a vehicle crashed into a San Francisco police cruiser near police headquarters, authorities said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was detained Thursday morning in San Francisco after a vehicle he was a passenger in collided with a San Francisco police car near police headquarters, authorities said.

Smith was detained after he and two other passengers in a Yukon sport utility vehicle were questioned after the vehicle struck an undercover police car on the China Basin Street side of the city’s Public Safety Building around 8:30 a.m., police said.

Two San Francisco police officers were taken to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Smith was detained for public intoxication and expected to be released when he is sober and no charges will be filed, police said.

The SUV was driven by a 25-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. Her identity was pending. The third passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene.

Smith, a linebacker who technically is still on the roster of the Raiders, has played less than 20 games in the last three seasons.

The NFL had been expected to review his status this month after he received a one-year suspension for violating the league’s rules on substance abuse.

The suspension was expected to end last November but the league deferred action on the reinstatement request until this year.

It was not immediately clear if Smith's latest brush with trouble would affect his chances at returning to active play.

KTVU reporter Tara Moriarty contributed to this report.