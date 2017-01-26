Sponsored Advertising: You can travel abroad this spring for less than $500 (Seriously!)

Traveling in the spring is something that any smart traveler knows to do. Why? We're glad you asked. You see, we're kinda like travel experts over here at CheapOair and we have some tricks up our sleeve when it comes to cheap travel. Trick number one: travel in the off-season. See all the places you can actually afford to visit this spring with CheapOair! That's basically any time that isn't the summer or a holiday. Which is why going abroad in the spring gives the intrepid traveler amazing benefits like lower hotel prices, less crowded tourist attractions, better insight into local culture, and -- of course -- cheaper airfare. Like, way cheaper. Don't believe us? Take a look at all the incredible places where CheapOair can take you this spring!

New York to Madrid: $350

You read that right. For just $350 round trip, we can fly you from The Big Apple to the vibrant Spanish capital: Madrid! Go off the beaten path in this chilled-out town that takes life as it comes -- which makes it a perfect destination for the trekking adventurer. Try your hand at passionate dancing, taste the local gourmet fare, and soak up the past-meets-present architectural vibes of the bustling city.

Seattle to Amsterdam: $375

You might wonder why a Seattlite would want to hop across the pond into another quirky, drizzly city. If you're wondering that, you clearly haven't been to Amsterdam (and you should head over there right this second). With arching canals, world-class museums, and a real affinity for navigating narrow streets on bikes, Amsterdam is a European must-do. Plus, its English-savvy locals and easy-to-navigate city center make it a perfect destination for group or family travel.

Boston to Mexico City: $240

Have you heard? Mexico City is undergoing something of a cosmopolitan revolution. Their culinary scene is entirely revamped -- with dishes ranging from deliciously traditional to delightfully unexpected -- and their cultural scene is in hot pursuit. Take a detour from your planned tropical cruise and check out this family-friendly city. When you can gaze at a towering monument at one moment and relax in a quiet cantina the next, the case for the Mexican capital becomes quite clear.

Los Angeles to Ho Chi Minh City: $475

Loud. Electric. Modern. Traditional. Delicious. If there's one thing travelers to Ho Chi Minh City can agree on, it's that the city takes you for a ride -- whether you're buckled in or not. Tour through ancient temples and walk in the shadow of shiny skyscrapers -- all in the matter of seconds -- before sampling some of the city's mouthwatering cuisine and wondering why you didn't come here earlier. It's the perfect place for people who like a bit of a challenge and outrageously cheap (and yummy!) street food.

Minneapolis to Paris: $440

What more can be said about Paris that hasn't been said? The glittering city has always been the object of dreams -- whether you're a Bohemian artist who revels in the city's grime or a stiletto-clad fashionista who could spend an entire day strutting down the Champs-Élysées, the City of Lights has what you're looking for. With plenty of activities across a range of interests, it's an ideal destination for every traveler -- from lovey-dovey new couples, to first-time abroaders, to large family groups. Pack your chicest striped shirt and get ready to say bonjour! to Paris.

Atlanta to Lima: $475

Set among rugged cliffs and colonial architecture, the city of Lima exudes the laid-back surfer vibe that one would expect of a coastal city with a populace that digs the outdoors. But look a little closer and see the deep cultural sophistication that the capital has as well. Museums boast of the city's rich history and modern artistic talents, restaurants serve up dishes rarely rivaled, and nightclubs play host to unforgettable Peruvian nights. For the adventure traveler -- whether their focus is on the outdoors or on dancing all night -- Lima is an ideal destination.