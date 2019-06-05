< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 05 2019 06:06PM fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411025855" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - For 10-year-old Obocho Peters, it all began with a movie and some toys.</p> <p>"The movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' came out on April 27, 2018, and I wanted eight toys and my mom just couldn't afford it," Obocho said.</p> <p>So instead, as a way to help other families in need, Peters started the Instagram page <a href="https://www.instagram.com/Obochoscloset/">@obochoscloset</a>, where he accepts donated children's clothing and shoes before reselling them, never for more than $10. A portion of the proceeds from his store goes towards holding free seminars for parents to learn how to best save money for college.</p> <p>For his work, Peters was one of several people honored as part of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams' "Heroes of the Month," much to the delight of his two biggest cheerleaders, his sister and his mother.</p> <p>"It shows him that the spirit that he has inside to help people, because his name 'Obocho' means 'I am love' and that's exactly what my son is," said Sasha Peters, his mother.</p> <p>Obocho said his ultimate goal is to create a brick-and-mortar store in his Flatbush neighborhood in the next few months and has set up a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/obochoscloset">GoFundMe site</a> to raise money for the effort. <br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/FATHOM_CBS_AP_I_LOVE_LUCY_EVENT_060519_1559776693694_7356765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/FATHOM_CBS_AP_I_LOVE_LUCY_EVENT_060519_1559776693694_7356765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/FATHOM_CBS_AP_I_LOVE_LUCY_EVENT_060519_1559776693694_7356765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/FATHOM_CBS_AP_I_LOVE_LUCY_EVENT_060519_1559776693694_7356765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/FATHOM_CBS_AP_I_LOVE_LUCY_EVENT_060519_1559776693694_7356765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The poster for "I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration" (CBS Broadcasting/Fathom Events) | A scene from an episode of "I Love Lucy" (AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"I Love Lucy" headed to movie theaters for Lucille Ball's birthday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jacob Flanagan</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the most beloved and influential comedies in television history will make its way to the big screen on August 6 as Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment pay tribute to “I Love Lucy” and its star, Lucille Ball, with “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration.”</p><p>The one-night-only event will allow fans to celebrate Ball’s birthday by watching five uncut, full-length colorized episodes of “I Love Lucy,” along with “Redhead Tales,” a new featurette on the colorization of the show. Attendees will also receive an exclusive “I Love Lucy” mini poster.</p><p>The five episodes being shown are:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chimney-rescue-underway-in-inglewood" title="Chimney rescue underway in California" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chimney rescue underway in California</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in Inglewood rescued a young girl that got stuck in a chimney of a home in the 11200 block of S. Crenshaw Boulevard.</p><p>Aerial footage showed county fire crews taking apart the chimney, brick-by-brick. They pulled out the girl who was conscious and breathing and was checked by medics at the scene before being strapped on into a rescue stretcher basket.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bernie-sanders-urges-walmart-to-pay-workers-more" title="Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taking on big banks and corporations has become a central theme for Democratic politicians like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Bernie Sanders took his latest fight against corporate America to Walmart's home turf.</p><p>The Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential contender lambasted Walmart leaders including its CEO on Wednesday for paying workers what he believes are "starvation wages" and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company's board.</p><p>During a brief address at the company's annual shareholders' meeting held near its headquarters in Rogers, Arkansas, Sanders called on Walmart to pay its hourly workers at least $15 per hour. Sanders was invited by Walmart worker Carolyn Davis, who is a member of a labor backed-group called United for Respect, to speak in support of the resolution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bernie-sanders-urges-walmart-to-pay-workers-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_20190605224619"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/education-legal-aid-recreation-for-unaccompanied-minors-in-shelters-canceled-by-trump-administrati"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Minors are seen as they exercise in a common area at the Homestead shelter for unaccompanied migrant children on April 08, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="1141256616_1559768889191-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Education, legal services, recreation for unaccompanied minors in shelters canceled by Trump admin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-entrepreneur-honored-for-starting-online-thrift-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_20190605220650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young entrepreneur honored for starting online thrift store</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chimney-rescue-underway-in-inglewood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/inglewood%20chimney%20rescue%20060519_1559775000440.jpg_7356740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chimney rescue underway in California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bernie-sanders-urges-walmart-to-pay-workers-more" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Democrats_taking_on_big_business_0_7356728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/education-legal-aid-recreation-for-unaccompanied-minors-in-shelters-canceled-by-trump-administrati" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20GettyImages-1141256616_1559768889191.jpg_7356087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minors&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;as&#x20;they&#x20;exercise&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;common&#x20;area&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Homestead&#x20;shelter&#x20;for&#x20;unaccompanied&#x20;migrant&#x20;children&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Homestead&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Education, legal services, recreation for unaccompanied minors in shelters canceled by Trump admin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-entrepreneur-honored-for-starting-online-thrift-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/Young_entrepreneur_honored_in_Brooklyn_f_0_7355675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young entrepreneur honored for starting online thrift store</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/nyc">New York City</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a 