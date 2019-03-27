< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Yankees get slugger Encarnación in trade with Mariners

By JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jun 16 2019 11:27AM EDT Yankees get slugger Encarnación in trade with Mariners class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412953393.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412953393");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412953393-397279017"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York Yankees" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>New York Yankees</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412953393-397279017" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/27/YANKEES_LOGO_032719_1553715041033_6951163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York Yankees" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>New York Yankees</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/yanks-near-deal-to-get-encarnacion-from-mariners">JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 11:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412953393" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - The New York Yankees acquired AL home run leader Edwin Encarnación in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, adding another feared slugger to what could be baseball's most powerful lineup when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton return from injuries.</p> <p>Seattle is sending the Yankees $8,397,849, leaving New York to pay $8 million of remaining $16,397,849 Encarnación is guaranteed. New York is sending 19-year-old minor league pitcher Juan Then to Seattle.</p> <p>Speaking before the trade was announced, New York manager Aaron Boone declined comment. But asked about having room for another power bat, Boone coyly responded, "There's always room for good players."</p> <p>The 36-year-old Encarnación has hit 21 home runs this season and has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years. He is owed $11,397,849 of his $20 million salary this year plus a $5 million buyout of a $25 million club option for 2020.</p> <p>There had been speculation the Yankees would be in the market for a top pitcher as the July 31 approached, but the Bronx Bombers always have room for big boppers.</p> <p>"We know Edwin is a really good hitter," Gleyber Torres said after homering for the AL East-leading Yankees in an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.</p> <p>Encarnación was not on the field with the Mariners as they warmed up for their game at Oakland. The Yankees and Mariners announced the trade right after Seattle lost 11-2.</p> <p>"Edwin did great things here for us. I really think a lot of him, how he went about his business here, knowing that this could probably happen," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It's hard to go out and produce the way he did. He did everything we could ask him. He's leading the league in home runs, he's been awesome in our clubhouse. Certainly wish him the best."</p> <p>Encarnación, a first baseman and designated hitter, is hitting .241 and is among the league leaders with 49 RBIs and 48 runs scored. The three-time All-Star moved from Cleveland to Seattle last December in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay.</p> <p>Encarnación has 401 career home runs, including 18 in 69 games at the new Yankee Stadium.</p> <p>The Yankees have been one of baseball's best teams despite a long list of injuries.</p> <p>Stanton could return next week after being sidelined by biceps, shoulder and calf injuries, and Judge also is inching closer after he strained his left oblique in April. Both stars are on rehab assignments in Triple-A.</p> <p>Encarnación's arrival means more juggling for the Yankees, who will have a roster full of talented players once everyone returns from the injured list. Last month, they acquired first baseman/DH Kendrys Morales from Oakland, but he's struggled with New York.</p> <p>Seattle either traded or let go many of its big-name players after last season, with Nelson Cruz, Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and Jean Segura among them. The new-look Mariners got off to a 13-2 start this year, but have since faded into last place in the AL West. They recently traded outfielder Jay Bruce to Philadelphia.</p> <p>The Mariners said Then, who has been pitching in extended spring training, will report to Class A Everett. Originally signed by Seattle, he was traded to the Yankees after the 2017 season in a deal for pitcher Nick Rumbelow.</p> <p>"We'll look at a lot of different guys as we continue to move down the road and do this rebuild thing," Servais said. "We've gotten a lot of young prospects back. Unfortunately, they're not all here yet. (AP Photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.</p><p>Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday's sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4,415,658.</p><p>The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth's family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile" title="USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile" data-articleId="412964817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team has advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women's World Cup following their 3-0 win over Chile.</p><p>The U.S. will play Sweden on Thursday to determine who will top Group F. Both teams currently have six points after two games.</p><p>Sunday's scoreline wasn't as lopsided for the Americans as their first group game against Thailand, but they controlled the game and never relinquished the lead after Carli Lloyd put them up 1-0 in the 11th minute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nypd-searching-for-missing-70-year-old-queens-man" title="NYPD searching for missing 70-year-old Queens man" data-articleId="412962692" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/16/Queens-Missing-114-pct-06-14-19-PHOTO-FINAL_1560707183342_7403557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/16/Queens-Missing-114-pct-06-14-19-PHOTO-FINAL_1560707183342_7403557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/16/Queens-Missing-114-pct-06-14-19-PHOTO-FINAL_1560707183342_7403557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/16/Queens-Missing-114-pct-06-14-19-PHOTO-FINAL_1560707183342_7403557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/16/Queens-Missing-114-pct-06-14-19-PHOTO-FINAL_1560707183342_7403557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD searching for missing 70-year-old Queens man</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find an elderly man who went missing early Friday morning.</p><p>According to authorities, 70-year-old Ying Ang Lei was last seen at his home at 41-04 12th Street in Queens at 2:30 a.m. He is described as 5’6” tall, 120 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, gray shorts and sandals.</p><p>Anyone with information on his location is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by Tweeting tips to @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 