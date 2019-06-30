< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415586998" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Yankees rule Britannia, complete London sweep of Red Sox addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/yankees-rule-britannia-complete-london-sweep-of-red-sox" addthis:title="Yankees rule Britannia, complete London sweep of Red Sox"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415586998.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415586998");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415586998-415586816"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York Yankees&#39; Aaron Judge, left, and Aaron Hicks celebrate after scoring on a single by Gary Sanchez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in London, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Aaron Hicks celebrate after scoring on a single by Gary Sanchez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in London, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415586998-415586816" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/YankeesSweepSox_1561931659958_7458747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York Yankees&#39; Aaron Judge, left, and Aaron Hicks celebrate after scoring on a single by Gary Sanchez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in London, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Aaron Hicks celebrate after scoring on a single by Gary Sanchez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in London, Sunday, June 30, 2019. By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jun 30 2019 05:55PM EDT "It felt like a huge event, these two games."</p> <p>Boston and New York combined for 50 runs in the whack-y games, four more than in any previous consecutive matchups of the rivals. Batters totaled 65 hits, 15 doubles and 10 homers over 18 innings that took 9 hours, 6 minutes to play out at Olympic Stadium, the Coors Field of Europe.</p> <p>While "Sweet Caroline" in the eighth inning brought the atmosphere of Fenway Park, the final out triggered the playing of "New York, New York," making it seem like a summer night in the Bronx. The games at the home of the soccer club West Ham drew 118,718, a mix mostly of Americans who flew over and Britons.</p> <p>"Like I was telling the guys yesterday, it felt like a soccer match at the end, so it was pretty cool," said New York's Didi Gregorius, who went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth and extended New York's record streak of games with home runs to 31.</p> <p>New York won the opener 17-13 after taking an 11-run lead and the finale after going ahead 12-4. Zack Britton ruled Britannia both days, escaping eighth-inning trouble with the tying run at the plate. New York relied on an Old Chap - Aroldis Chapman - who closed out each game and struck out the final three batters Sunday.</p> <p>"I did not think I would pitch in both games, winning by that many runs," Chapman said through a translator.</p> <p>Built for the 2012 Olympics, the stadium was designed for minimal wind, leading to speculation that might have been a factor in pitchers' difficulty locating breaking balls. The temperature dropped to a more normal 73 degrees at first pitch - 20 below Saturday's scorcher.</p> <p>Shadows, glare, white seats and a swift turf left every lead perilous as a 16th century trip to the Tower of London.</p> <p>"The ball flies. The ground balls, too," said New York's Luis Cessa, who pitched shutout ball from the second through the fifth.</p> <p>Before a sellout crowd of 59,059, the defending champion Red Sox began brightly in their alternate red jerseys. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez became the first trio of Boston batters to hit home runs in the first inning, banging and mashing to a 4-0 lead against Stephen Tarpley, who was making his first big league start.</p> <p>But Boston made a depressing Brexit in a game that took 4:24. The World Series champions dropped a season-high 11 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees (54-28), who won for the 13th time in 14 games overall and improved to 6-1 against the Red Sox this year.</p> <p>"Right now, they are a lot better than us, and we need to get better," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Last year, we were putting teams away. This year, we're not doing that. ... It's not a lack of effort. I think it's lack of execution."</p> <p>Boston's bullpen blew a save for the 17th time, second only to the New York Mets' 21.</p> <p>New York closed in the second on Gio Urshela's RBI groundout and Brett Gardner's run-scoring single. Eduardo Rodriguez and Colten Brewer maintained the lead through six innings, but Walden allowed all four batters he faced to reach in the seventh: LeMahieu doubled, Judge walked, Aaron Hicks hit an RBI double and Sánchez singled for a 5-4 lead.</p> <p>Urshela hit a two-run single off Matt Barnes, LeMahieu's second double boosted the lead to 9-4, Hicks had a sacrifice fly and Sánchez hit a grounder with English that bounced off the glove of Michael Chavis at first for a run-scoring error.</p> <p>"I don't think we're pressing. For me right now it's just missing location with the slider," Walden said.</p> <p>Adam Ottavino (3-2) got the win. After Boston rallied in the eighth on Vázquez's two-run single off Chance Adams, Eduardo Núñez's RBI double and Sam Travis' run-scoring single against Britton, Rafael Devers left the bases loaded when he grounded out.</p> <p>Red Sox fans were left to console each other over a few pints. The Yankees headed to their charter home in a celebratory mood.</p> <p>"For me, this means a lot being back in Europe," said Gregorius, who was born in Amsterdam. "It's fun being here. It's always a crazy atmosphere."</p> <p>LOOKING AHEAD</p> <p>The Yankees open next season at Baltimore on March 26 to start a three-game series, play three more at Tampa Bay and face Toronto in their home opener on April 2, according to details from Major League Baseball's draft schedule, which was obtained by The Associated Press.</p> <p>They host Boston from May 8-10, July 24-26 and Sept. 8-10, and they play at Fenway Park from June 12-14, July 30-Aug. 2 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The Yankees host the Mets on July 7-8 and are at Citi Field on July 28-29.</p> <p>MISTAKE</p> <p>New York GM Brian Cashman said it was a mistake to have RHP Luis Severino start his throwing program without having an MRI. Severino stopped throwing last week after feeling soreness and then had an MRI, which showed his strained late muscle was only 90 percent healed. Cashman said Severino is reluctant to have MRIs because he is not comfortable going into the tube for the scan.</p> <p>OLD TIMES</p> <p>Boston had not homered three times in the opening inning since Aug. 14, 1979, when Carl Yastrzemski, Carlton Fisk and Fred Lynn did it at Fenway Park off Minnesota's Pete Redfern.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Yankees: Sánchez came out after jamming his left thumb while catching a pitch in the eighth. ... 1B Luke Voit did not play after injuring his left abdomen Saturday.</p> <p>Red Sox: LF Andrew Benintendi did not start because of leg problems.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Yankees: Lefties James Paxton or J.A. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor Swift pens scathing post about Scooter Braun</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taylor Swift is not staying silent over the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun.</p><p>In a scathing Tumblr post Sunday, the pop superstar writes she is sad and grossed out that her music catalog now belongs to Braun whom she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying, referencing clashes with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.</p><p>“This is my worst case scenario,” Swift writes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/kevin-durant-to-sign-with-brooklyn-nets" title="Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets" data-articleId="415592153" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/DurantAgain_1561933430624_7458912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/DurantAgain_1561933430624_7458912_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/DurantAgain_1561933430624_7458912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/DurantAgain_1561933430624_7458912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/30/DurantAgain_1561933430624_7458912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Golden State Warriors&#39; Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant says he will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Golden State Warriors after three seasons.</p><p>The announcement was made Sunday at the start of the NBA free agency period on the Instagram page for The Boardroom, an online series looking at sports business produced by Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman.</p><p>View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boardroom (@theboardroom) on Jun 30, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/biden-puts-foot-in-mouth-with-gay-waiter-comment-at-pride-weekend-fundraiser" title="Biden puts foot in mouth with ‘gay waiter' comment at Pride weekend fundraiser" data-articleId="415585007" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden puts foot in mouth with ‘gay waiter' comment at Pride weekend fundraiser</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - Joe Biden continues to dig holes for himself with gaffes, even when he means well.</p><p>During a campaign fundraiser in Seattle on Saturday, the former vice president tried to illustrate how far the United States has come when it comes to the treatment of the LGBT community, but he apparently missed the mark.</p><p>Biden claimed that just five years ago, it would have been acceptable for a businessman to make “fun of a gay waiter,” the Washington Examiner reported. Those in attendance at the event, which took place at the home of public relations executive and gay rights activist Roger Nyhus, made it clear that was not the case - at least not in their city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 