Yankees GM in 1990s Gene 'Stick' Michael dead

- Former Major League player, manager, general manager and executive Gene 'Stick' Michael, best known as the architect of the Yankees' 1990s dynasty, died Thursday of a heart attack, announced Major League Baseball.

"Stick was a great man with enormous heart and integrity," Yankees president Randy Levine told MLB.com. "One of the greatest baseball executives of our time. He was central to the success of the Yankees."

During his tenure as a Yankees executive the Bronx Bombers acquired Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Paul O'Neill.

FOX 5 NY Sports Director Duke Castiglione remembered Michael fondly.

"RIP Gene Michael. So very sad to hear this news. Stick was not only a brilliant baseball man, but truly a wonderful person."

Michael was 79 years old.

