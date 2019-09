- Thousands of students will walk out of class Friday to teach the world a lesson of their own. It’s expected to be the largest youth-led climate demonstration in the world with more than 2,500 climate strikes scheduled globally.

New York high schoolers will gather in Foley Square at Noon and march down to Battery Park where there will be speakers and performers.

Headlining the speeches will famed teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, who made international headlines for her journey from the UK to New York on a clean energy powered racing yacht.

Earlier this week the 16-year-old was on Capitol Hill pressing congress to address global warming.

"I don't want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists. And I want you to unite behind the science. And then I want you to take real action," she said.

New York City public schools will excuse absences of students participating in the climate strike. Students will need parental consent and younger students can only leave school with a parent.

The strike is just three days before the United Nations Climate Summit here in New York City.

"The reality is my generation has been committed to a planet that is collapsing,” Jamie Margolin, a teen activist told congress Wednesday. “The fact that you are staring at a panel of young people testifying before you today pleading for a livable Earth, should not fill you with pride. It should fill you with shame."