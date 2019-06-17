< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413220108" data-article-version="1.0">Soccer legends Brandi Chastain and Joy Fawcett meet fans in New York</h1> </header> 17 2019 08:25PM 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413220108" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Two USWNT legends were on hand at Hudson Yards for a celebration of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Brandi Chastain and Joy Fawcett took photos, signed autographs and played a little one-on-one with fans ahead of the USA-Chile match.</p> <p>"The game of soccer is so great," two-time FIFA world champion Chastain said. "Because you don't have to speak the same language to play and yet you understand each other when you do so it's a wonderful chance to bring people together today."</p> <p>Chastain added the teams of the '90s felt a great responsibility to help the next generation to "fall in love with the game." Fawcett says the current squad continues to uphold that tradition.</p> <p>"They're a great group of girls," Fawcett said. "They love the game they want to grow it here in the United States and around the world."</p> <p>The U.S. had no problem topping Chile with a 3-0 shutout. The team takes on Sweden next on Thursday in their last match of the group stage in what could be their first real test of the tournament. 