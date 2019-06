- Two USWNT legends were on hand at Hudson Yards for a celebration of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Brandi Chastain and Joy Fawcett took photos, signed autographs and played a little one-on-one with fans ahead of the USA-Chile match.

"The game of soccer is so great," two-time FIFA world champion Chastain said. "Because you don't have to speak the same language to play and yet you understand each other when you do so it's a wonderful chance to bring people together today."

Chastain added the teams of the '90s felt a great responsibility to help the next generation to "fall in love with the game." Fawcett says the current squad continues to uphold that tradition.

"They're a great group of girls," Fawcett said. "They love the game they want to grow it here in the United States and around the world."

The U.S. had no problem topping Chile with a 3-0 shutout. The team takes on Sweden next on Thursday in their last match of the group stage in what could be their first real test of the tournament. The Americans hold a 3-1-1 record versus the Swedes in the last five World Cup matchups between the two countries.