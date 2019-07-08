< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. U.S. Women's World Cup champs arrive in New York for parade U.S. Women's World Cup champs arrive in New York for parade
Posted Jul 08 2019 08:36PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 08 2019 09:13PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:46PM EDT The U.S. women's national team arrives at Newark-Liberty Airport, July 8, 2019. (FOX 5 NY) The U.S. women's national team arrives at Newark-Liberty Airport, July 8, 2019. (FOX 5 NY) The U.S. women's national team arrives at Newark-Liberty Airport, July 8, 2019. (FOX 5 NY) The U.S. women's national team arrives at Newark-Liberty Airport, July 8, 2019. (FOX 5 NY) The U.S. women's national team arrives at Newark-Liberty Airport, July 8, 2019. (FOX 5 NY) The U.S. women's national team arrives at Newark-Liberty Airport, July 8, 2019. (FOX 5 NY)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)</strong> - The U.S. Women's national team has arrived home following their <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></strong> win against the Netherlands.</p> <p>The soccer team, which <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/defense-pair-of-goals-give-uswnt-4th-world-cup-title">won its record fourth Women's World Cup title</a></strong>, touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying "Congratulations Team USA!"</p> <p>The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang "We Are The Champions."</p> <p>The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.</p> <p>On Wednesday, the <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports/world-cup/nyc-to-host-ticker-tape-parade-honoring-women-s-world-cup-winners">team will be showered with a ticker-tape parade up lower Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes</a></strong>. Unfinished Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece comes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art
By Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 08 2019 08:16PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:46PM EDT
A masterpiece in progress never completed provides a rare glimpse into Leonardo da Vinci's creative process.

"We have incredible insight into Leonardo's ideas and the evolution, so there's freshness, spontaneity, and we see the quick changes of mind," said Carmen Bambach, curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The renowned painter died 500 years ago this year and to commemorate his life and legacy, the Met is displaying a painting called Saint Jerome Praying in the Wilderness , which is on special loan from the Vatican Museums. Scientists create 'molecular coffee' that doesn't require beans
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Jul 08 2019 09:25PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:49PM EDT A group of scientists and engineers who love coffee realized there were a couple of distinct things that could be made better about it — namely, reducing the bitterness of the brew and reducing the impact of production so that coffee can be enjoyed As the future of coffee beans as a crop faces uncertainty , a group of food scientists, biochemists and entrepreneurs at Atomo Coffee have reverse-engineered the coffee bean to create a smooth version of their favorite morning drink that has the same caffeinated kick but doesn't require any beans at all.

Atomo Coffee was started by Jarret Stopforth, Ph.D., a radical food scientist with 20 years of experience, and Andy Kleitsch, an entrepreneur who has been working in wireless, internet and payments for more than 20 years.

They love coffee, but realized there were a couple of distinct things that could be made better about it — namely, reducing the bitterness of the brew and reducing the impact of production so that coffee can be enjoyed for generations to come. Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth
By Austin Williams
Posted Jul 08 2019 09:22PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:49PM EDT
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that's especially the case for one family whose photo of their three sons on an outing went viral after the youngest was shown with a fish stuck in his mouth. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that's especially the case for one family whose photo of their three sons on an outing went viral after the youngest was shown with a fish stuck in his mouth.

Marika Daniels took her three sons to a local children's museum with a fishing pond in South Dakota for some family time before eventually moving to Wisconsin.

It had been more than a year since they had been to the museum and Daniels wanted to take a photo of all three of her children with their newly acquired rubber fish. Unfinished Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece comes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Scientists create 'molecular coffee' that doesn't require beans
A cup of Atomo coffee is poured out during the development stages of production. (Photo courtesy of Atomo) Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth
Marika Daniels took a picture of her three sons and did not realize her youngest had a fish stuck in his mouth. 