- The World Cup Champions hit the streets of New York City, one day after their triumphant return from the Women's World Cup in France.

Fans waited outside of their downtown Manhattan hotel as the players went to and from dining and shopping excursions ahead of Wednesday's ticker-tape parade.

RELATED: Street closures, mass transit advisory for USWNT ticker-tape parade

Blocks away, the Alliance for Downtown New York separated a ton of shredded recycled paper into bags to be distributed to businesses along the Canyon of Heroes parade route.

Jessica Lappin, the president of the Alliance, predicted crowds would be bigger than at 2015's parade.

"I think there are going to be bigger crowds, people are really inspired by these women," she said. "They have struck a nerve both in terms of their fight for civil rights, their accomplishments, their grit."

Ahead of the big celebration, fans were buying swag at soccer store Upper 90 in Downtown Brooklyn. Zev Eiger purchased two USWNT home jerseys for his daughter Aviva, who is just two, but already loves to play soccer.

"The plan is to see if we can get them signed so we'll try but I don't know," Eiger said.

Store manager Robbie Baum said the last week had been consistently busy between the run-up to the final, and now the parade.

"Even compared to 2015 when they won the final, it's been 100 times that, we've sold a lot a lot of jerseys," he said.

The NYPD is ready, too. Barricades are already up along the parade route which starts at Battery Place and West Street and winds up Broadway to City Hall.

"I think it's going to be very smooth, it's going to be a big, big crowd and it's going to be well in hand," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and police plan to begin shutting down traffic on the route at 7:30 a.m.