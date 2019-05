- Drinking too much can lead to hangovers. But research is showing a growing number of Americans are being impacted by so-called workout hangovers.

The pain people feel after a workout can impact their ability to function in normal daily activities, according to a OnePoll survey. (The study was done on behalf of LifeAid Beverage Co., which sells various kinds of sports and recovery drinks, so file that information away.)

The study found that more than one in four active Americans skipped work because of their workout hangovers. And about 55% of people have experienced a workout hangover, causing them to stay inside all day.

Jevone Smith, a lead trainer at New York Sports Clubs, told FOX 5 NY that gym rats can overdo it sometimes. That is why he recommends you hire a trainer, make a plan for preparing for and recovering from a workout, and learn about proper nutrition.