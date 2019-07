- Police want to find the woman who partied the night away with a man at popular nightclub 1OAK in Chelsea and then took his $20,000 Rolex while he slept.

The woman went back to the 29-year-old man's apartment in Battery Park on June 1 and left with the watch after he fell asleep at around 5 a.m.

Security camera video shows the woman in the man's elevator wearing a lace, black dress with high-heeled shoes.

Police believe she is Hispanic, in her 30s and about 5 feet eight inches in height.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.