- A 30-year-old woman who reportedly got into a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn subway station was stabbed to death.

The shocking incident occurred Monday on the Number 3 subway line at the Sutter Ave. Station in Brownsville at about 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect, reportedly in her 20s, stabbed the victim in the face, neck, and chest, according to police.

EMS workers took the victim down the stairs from the elevated platform on a stretcher and rushed her to Brookdale Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

Police say there have been no arrests year and they were still investigating the stabbing.

The victim was not publicly identified while police attempted to notify her family members.