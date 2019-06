- A woman trapped in an overturned boat in City Island was rescued Sunday.

The NYPD pulled the woman from the vessel at about 5:30 p.m.

Aerial video shows the harrowing rescue.

The woman was tangled in fishing gear and in an air pocket of only two feet.

NYPD Det. Brian Mullen provided the woman with an auxiliary air hose.

She was one of seven people onboard when the boat overturned.

She then made her way through a hatch and was pulled out of the boat and onto an FDNY rescue vessel.

The woman and the other passengers were taken to a dock in Sands Point, Long Island. They were then transported to local hospitals.