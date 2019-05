- Police in New York are looking for three men wanted in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion robbery. The attack took place on Saturday in a 57th Ave. home in Little Neck, Queens.

The NYPD says a 34-year-old woman was leaving a home at about 9:30 p.m. when two men, one armed with a black firearm, forced their way into the home and forced the occupants of the location into a bedroom.

Police say they then forced the woman upstairs where they went through rooms looking for cash. They demanded money and she gave them $1,000 cash.

One of the men then sexually assaulted Her. When he was done, the victim was brought downstairs and he took $800 from the victim's 54-year-old mother. They demanded more money and the woman took $8,000 from a night table inside one of the bedrooms and gave it to the men.

Another of the men then sexually assaulted the 34-year-old victim in that room.

The third man came into the home shortly after the incident started.

The three men then left in two vehicles, a light colored four-door sedan and a light colored newer model Mercedes Benz E-Class series.

EMS took the victim to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Police say the first suspect was only described as black and was last seen a black ski mask, black jacket and blue latex gloves.

The second suspect is black, 5'11"-6'0" tall and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots, and he was carrying a red bag and a black duffel bag.

The third man is described as black, 6' tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over the face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.