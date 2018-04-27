Woman found dead, new boyfriend questioned by police

- Police were questioning a man Friday after the woman he had just started dating was found dead in his home.

31-year-old Kayon Williams was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma in the home on Lurting Ave. in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

Police found her lying face down in the first floor bedroom. EMS responded but found that she was already dead.

A 28-year-old man, who is believed to have just started dating her, was taken into custody at the scene but was not immediately charged. His name was not released.