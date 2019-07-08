Michelle Obama in an interview Saturday evening said the night before President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 was “very emotional.”

"The truth is, on that day I was moving my children out of the only house they had really grown up in,” the former first lady told Gayle King of CBS News at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. “I think that gets lost on people.”

She said she was rushing to get her daughters and their friends out of the White House after they’d had a sleepover the night before the inauguration.