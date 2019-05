NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A woman is facing second-degree assault and hate crime charges after a anti-Hispanic incident at a Manhattan McDonald's restaurant two months ago.

Authorities say that on March 25, Rosa Portelle unleashed an anti-Hispanic tirade at a 33-year-old man sitting inside the Canal Street restaurant before smashing him in the face with a chair.

Portelle then attempted to flee into the Canal Street train station, but was unable to get past the turnstile.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital to be treated for facial injuries.