- A woman was reportedly treated at a Chicago hospital early Thursday morning for sexual assault after being raped by three men at the former studio of embattled singer R. Kelly.

The 31-year-old woman was picked up by firefighters blocks from the studio at 219 N. Justine Street, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The woman was allegedly raped by three men and then thrown out the back door.

R. Kelly, who is facing multiple sex assault charges in unrelated cases, vacated the studio in February after being cited for multiple building code violations including people living in the non-residential building.

The studio was featured in the Lifetime docu-series 'Surviving R Kelly' which accused the singer of having sex with underage girls, being physically abusive, and running a sex cult.

In one scene, the parents of a young woman believe she is being held there against her will and throw stones at the building hoping to get her attention.

The building is currenty for sale.