WNYC buys Gothamist; news site to return

This screenshot of the Gothamist.com homepage shows a message about the news website's acquisition and future revival.

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of news websites abruptly shut down late last year after reporters in New York unionized have new life thanks to public radio.

Gothamist and its satellite sites LAist and DCist have been acquired by WNYC in New York, KPCC in Southern California and WAMU in Washington, D.C.

Gothamist was a pithy website covering New York City for about 10 years before it was shut down along with DNAinfo after reporters there voted to unionize.

Billionaire former owner Joe Ricketts said at the time he was shutting it down for business reasons. WNYC said in a statement that anonymous donors were funding most of the sale.

New York Public Radio CEO Laura Walker said in a statement that the station is committed to strong reporting amid the decline in local journalism.