- Someone woke up a whole lot richer on Saturday. They have the winning ticket for a $267 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at a Quick Check in Phillipsburg in Warren County.

The winning numbers for the March 2, 2019 drawing are: 29, 33, 39, 60, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball is 21 and the Megaplier is 2.

The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of$267,000,000 annuity ($159,000,000 cash). New Jersey also sold one $10,000 winning ticket atBanner De li and Liquor, 400 Broad Ave., Palisades Park in Bergen County.

The winner is encouragedto sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5875 to arrange to file a claim for this “MEGA” jackpot prize.

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to file a claim. The Mega Millions jackpot resets to $40,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Tuesday, March 5.