href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/database-containing-hundreds-of-millions-of-facebook-users-phone-numbers-discovered-online"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/FacebookPhoneNumberDatabase_Banner_getty_1567639510167_7638944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Database containing hundreds of millions of Facebook users' phone numbers discovered online"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/database-containing-hundreds-of-millions-of-facebook-users-phone-numbers-discovered-online">Database containing hundreds of millions of Facebook users' phone numbers discovered online</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Fox 5 Weather blog"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/homeless-father-of-five-can-t-find-shelter-that-takes-men-with-children"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/wjbk_shelter%20won%27t%20take%20dad%20and%20kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG_7638607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Homeless father of five can't find shelter that takes men with children"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/homeless-father-of-five-can-t-find-shelter-that-takes-men-with-children">Homeless father of five can't find shelter that takes men with children</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New app looks to match restaurants, workers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers">New app looks to match restaurants, workers</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/database-containing-hundreds-of-millions-of-facebook-users-phone-numbers-discovered-online">Database containing hundreds of millions of Facebook users' phone numbers discovered online</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/homeless-father-of-five-can-t-find-shelter-that-takes-men-with-children">Homeless father of five can't find shelter that takes men with children</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers">New app looks to match restaurants, workers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-shows-apparently-altered-hurricane-dorian-forecast-with-hand-drawn-cone-toward-alabama">Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/lawmakers-push-back-on-plan-to-scrap-nycs-gifted-and-talented-program">Lawmakers push back on plan to scrap NYC's Gifted and Talented program</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gooddayny" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day NY</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">FOX 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/jobs">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li Williams turns right ankle, holds on for US Open win
Posted Sep 02 2019 09:19AM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 09:24AM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426777790.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426777790");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426777790-426778309"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams celebrates during her match against Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.(Photo by TPN/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams celebrates during her match against Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.(Photo by TPN/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426777790-426778309" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Getty_SerenaWilliams_090219_1567430665130_7630535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams celebrates during her match against Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.(Photo by TPN/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams celebrates during her match against Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.(Photo by TPN/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 09:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426777790" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Serena Williams was in pain -- "acceptable" pain, her coach called it -- after rolling her right ankle during the second set of a U.S. Open victory.</p><p>That was the bad news.</p><p>The good news for Williams as she pursues a seventh championship at Flushing Meadows and 24th Grand Slam singles title overall is that, while she reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 22 seed Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4 despite the ankle issue, No. 2 Ash Barty and No. 3 Karolina Pliskova both exited her side of the bracket Sunday.</p><p>Not that Williams seemed to care all that much about being one of only three of the top 12 seeded women who will still be around Monday.</p><p>"I can't afford to look at it that way. Every single match I have played, people come and they play their best.</p><p>The women that I play are not generally playing at this level against other players in the locker room, so for me, I have to be the greatest, whether it's against the second seed, the No. 1 seed, or the No. 80th player in the world," said Williams, who faces No. 18 Wang Qiang next. "I have to show up or else I'm going to go home."</p><p>Williams, who turns 38 this month, appeared to be cruising along to a straightforward victory when she took an awkward step while up at the net for a volley.</p><p>She tumbled to the ground and sat there, cross-legged, right in the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium for a few moments.</p><p>Williams has dealt with various health issues all season, including one that ended her stay at the Australian Open. Might that sort of thing be happening again?</p><p>Williams immediately asked for a trainer, who added tape to her lower right leg and foot during a medical timeout at the ensuing changeover. Still, Martic thought Williams' play might actually have improved the rest of the way.</p><p>"She started going for even more, I think. She felt like maybe she couldn't move that well anymore," Martic said. "Her shots were really precise. Serve was unbelievable. And when she hits those backhands and those first serves that well, it's not easy to play against her."</p><p>Williams ended things by raising both arms after smacking an ace at 118 mph, her fastest of the afternoon, punctuating an overpowering performance that included 38 winners to Martic's 11. "I didn't know what to expect from her ball. I knew she (hits it) hard," Martic said, "but until you feel it on your own racket, you just don't know what to expect." The scene Sunday brought back memories of Williams' Australian Open quarterfinal in January against Pliskova.</p><p>Williams was way ahead -- holding a match point at 5-1, 40-30 in the third set -- when she turned her left ankle awkwardly.</p><p>From there, Williams was no longer, well, Williams, dropping every point she served the rest of the way. She failed to convert four match points in all that day, ceded six games in a row and lost 7-5 in the third.</p><p>That time, Williams didn't call for a trainer, which surprised many. Didn't make that mistake this time. And a couple of hours later, she was walking without any apparent hitch in her step. She figured she'd know more about the ankle based on how it responds Monday; she plays Wang on Tuesday.</p><p>Williams has not managed to complete a non-Slam tournament in 2019, withdrawing from each with one ailment or another, including a viral illness, a hurt left knee and, most recently, back spasms.</p><p>She hasn't won a title since returning to the tour after having a baby; her daughter, Olympia, was born exactly two years ago Sunday.</p><p>"Best day of my life," Williams called it. Wang, who never had played in the fourth round at a major until Sunday, advanced by surprising French Open champion Barty 6-2, 6-4. Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, went home with a 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-5 loss over nearly 2 1/2 hours against 16th-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain.</p><p>This is the only Grand Slam tournament where Konta has yet to reach the semifinals; she'll now meet No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who got past 2017 runner-up Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-5, 6-4 Sunday night.</p><p>That was followed by defending champion Novak Djokovic against Stan Wawrinka in Sunday's last singles match, with the winner to face Daniil Medvedev. Reprising his trolling role at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the No. 5-seeded Russian again begged the crowd to boo him even more after he beat qualifier Dominik Koepfer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).</p><p>"You give me so much energy to win. Thank you!" he said, similar to his interaction with jeering spectators after his third-round win. "You are the best!" Earlier Sunday, Roger Federer kept up his recent surge, dominating No. 15 seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in just 79 minutes. That's one fewer minute than it took him to put together a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 win against Dan Evans in the previous round. "I mean, look, sometimes these scores just happen. You catch a good day, the opponent doesn't, then things happen very quickly," said Federer, who lost in the fourth round a year ago in New York but also earned five of his 20 major championships at this hard-court tournament.</p><p>"Maybe he struggled a bit early on. But I found my groove after a while and was able to roll, really. Never looked back." Goffin's perspective? "You don't know why you're missing everything, easy balls," Goffin said. "All of a sudden, he's playing well."</p><p>Federer next takes on Grigor Dimitrov, a two-time major semifinalist who is unseeded at Flushing Meadows. Currently coached by Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek, Dimitrov eliminated Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first U.S. Open quarterfinal. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hundreds_of_millions_of_Facebook_users___0_7638829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hundreds_of_millions_of_Facebook_users___0_7638829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hundreds_of_millions_of_Facebook_users___0_7638829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hundreds_of_millions_of_Facebook_users___0_7638829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hundreds_of_millions_of_Facebook_users___0_7638829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several databases were contained within the exposed server, which held records of over 419 million accounts." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Database containing hundreds of millions of Facebook users' phone numbers discovered online</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of millions of phone numbers linked to Facebook accounts have been discovered in an exposed online database, TechCrunch reports.</p><p>Each record within the exposed server held a user’s unique Facebook ID — a long string of numbers assigned to each user of the platform — and the phone number associated with that user’s account.</p><p>Several databases were contained within the exposed server, which held records of more than 419 million accounts. Among them were 133 million records of Facebook users in the U.S., 18 million records of users in the U.K. and more than 50 million records of users in Vietnam.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/le-veon-bell-ready-to-run-in-jets-debut-don-t-hold-back-" title="Le'Veon Bell ready to run in Jets debut: 'Don't hold back'" data-articleId="427383713" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this July 25, 2019, file photo, New York Jets running back Le&#39;Veon Bell takes part in practice at the NFL football team&#39;s training camp in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Le'Veon Bell ready to run in Jets debut: 'Don't hold back'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Le'Veon Bell has waited long enough.</p><p>The star running back will make his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. And, he's looking to pick up right where he left off 20 months ago.</p><p>"I can't even explain it, bro," Bell said Wednesday. "It's been a long time since I played football. A lot of people are excited to watch me play. Just quadruple that. That's how excited I am to play."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-can-t-feel-my-heart-ig-says-separated-kids-traumatized" title="'Can't feel my heart:' IG says separated kids traumatized" data-articleId="427381770" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Immigrants walk down the hall of a dormitory at the U.S. government&#39;s newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Can't feel my heart:' IG says separated kids traumatized</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">COLLEEN LONG, MARTHA MENDOZA and GARANCE BURKE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Separated from his father at the U.S.-Mexico border last year, the little boy, about 7 or 8, was under the delusion that his dad had been killed. And he thought he was next.</p><p>Other children believed their parents had abandoned them. And some suffered physical symptoms because of their mental trauma, clinicians reported to investigators with a government watchdog.</p><p>"You get a lot of 'my chest hurts,' even though everything is fine" medically, a clinician told investigators. The children would describe emotional symptoms: "Every heartbeat hurts," or "I can't feel my heart."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/database-containing-hundreds-of-millions-of-facebook-users-phone-numbers-discovered-online"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/FacebookPhoneNumberDatabase_Banner_getty_1567639510167_7638944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A young woman scrolls through Facebook on her phone as she sits outside a coffee shop in Jacksonville, Oregon. Hundreds of millions of phone numbers linked to user accounts were discovered in an online database. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)" title="FacebookPhoneNumberDatabase_Banner_getty_1567639510167-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Database containing hundreds of millions of Facebook users' phone numbers discovered online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/homeless-father-of-five-can-t-find-shelter-that-takes-men-with-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/wjbk_shelter%20won%27t%20take%20dad%20and%20kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG_7638607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_shelter won't take dad and kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Homeless father of five can't find shelter that takes men with children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/le-veon-bell-ready-to-run-in-jets-debut-don-t-hold-back-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/LeVeonBell_1567639364119_7638664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x20;July&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Jets&#x20;running&#x20;back&#x20;Le&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Veon&#x20;Bell&#x20;takes&#x20;part&#x20;in&#x20;practice&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;NFL&#x20;football&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;training&#x20;camp&#x20;in&#x20;Florham&#x20;Park&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Seth&#x20;Wenig&#x2c;&#x20;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Le'Veon Bell ready to run in Jets debut: 'Don't hold back'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-can-t-feel-my-heart-ig-says-separated-kids-traumatized" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/ImmigrantChildren_1567638877337_7638656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Immigrants&#x20;walk&#x20;down&#x20;the&#x20;hall&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;dormitory&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;government&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;newest&#x20;holding&#x20;center&#x20;for&#x20;migrant&#x20;children&#x20;in&#x20;Carrizo&#x20;Springs&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Eric&#x20;Gay&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Can't feel my heart:' IG says separated kids traumatized</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-rules-man-can-sue-after-dmv-rejects-specialty-license-plate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Untitled_1567637007679_7638523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Untitled_1567637007679_7638523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Untitled_1567637007679_7638523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Untitled_1567637007679_7638523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Untitled_1567637007679_7638523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;judge&#x20;ruled&#x20;a&#x20;soccer&#x20;fan&#x20;can&#x20;sue&#x20;the&#x20;California&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Motor&#x20;Vehicles&#x20;and&#x20;claim&#x20;it&#x20;violated&#x20;his&#x20;freedom&#x20;of&#x20;speech&#x20;by&#x20;rejecting&#x20;his&#x20;request&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;specialty&#x20;license&#x20;plate&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;California&#x20;DMV&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge rules man can sue after DMV rejects specialty license plate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/homeless-father-of-five-can-t-find-shelter-that-takes-men-with-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/wjbk_shelter%20won%27t%20take%20dad%20and%20kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG_7638607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/wjbk_shelter%20won%27t%20take%20dad%20and%20kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG_7638607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/wjbk_shelter%20won%27t%20take%20dad%20and%20kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG_7638607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/wjbk_shelter%20won%27t%20take%20dad%20and%20kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG_7638607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/wjbk_shelter%20won%27t%20take%20dad%20and%20kids_090419_1567636016290.JPG_7638607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homeless father of five can't find 