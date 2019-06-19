< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Why not now?' for slavery reparations, House panel is told 'Why not now?' for slavery reparations, House panel is told data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413574147.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413574147");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413574147-413574122"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Danny Glover, right, and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, left, testify about reparations during a hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Actor Danny Glover, right, and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, left, testify about reparations during a hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413574147-413574122" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/ReparatoinsHearing_1560970349014_7420030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Danny Glover, right, and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, left, testify about reparations during a hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Actor Danny Glover, right, and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, left, testify about reparations during a hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. By ERRIN HAINES WHACK, AP National Writer 
Posted Jun 19 2019 02:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 02:55PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The debate over reparations for descendants of slaves catapulted from the campaign trail to Congress on Wednesday with an impassioned plea from actor Danny Glover and others for lawmakers to address compensation for America's blighted heritage of racism and Jim Crow laws.

Glover, who told a House Judiciary panel that his great-grandfather was enslaved, called a national reparations policy "a moral, democratic and economic imperative."

It was Congress' first hearing in a decade on the topic and comes amid a growing discussion in the Democratic Party on reparations and sets up a potential standoff with Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes the idea.</p> <p>"This hearing is yet another important step in the long and historic struggle of African Americans to secure reparations for the damage that has been inflicted by slavery and Jim Crow," Glover told the panel.</p> <p>Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who drew new attention to the issue with his 2014 essay, "The Case for Reparations," told the panel "it's impossible to imagine America without the inheritance of slavery."</p> <p>Sen. Cory Booker , D-N.J., a presidential contender, testified that U.S has "yet to truly acknowledge and grapple with the racism and white supremacy that tainted this country's founding and continues to cause persistent and deep racial disparities and inequality."</p> <p>But another writer, Coleman Hughes, who at times testified over boos from the audience, said black people don't need "another apology," but safer neighborhoods, better schools, a less punitive criminal justice system and better health care.</p> <p>"None of these things can be achieved through reparations for slavery," said Hughes, who says he is the descendant of blacks enslaved at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello.</p> <p>The legislation, which would set up a bipartisan commission to study the issue, spotlights a national conversation over the legacy of slavery. Several of the party's presidential candidates have endorsed looking at the idea, though they have stopped short of endorsing direct payouts for African Americans.</p> <p>House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Wednesday called reparations a "serious issue" and said he expects the resolution will see a vote in the House.</p> <p>Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who became the sponsor of a measure to study reparations after the retirement of Democratic Rep. John Conyers, said to the packed hearing room, "I just simply ask: Why not and why not now?"</p> <p>But McConnell opposes reparations, telling reporters Tuesday he doesn't want reparations for "something that happened 150 years ago."</p> <p>"We've tried to deal with the original sin of slavery by passing civil rights legislation," McConnell said, and electing an African American president, Barack Obama.</p> <p>"It would be hard to figure out who to compensate" for slavery, the Kentucky Republican said, and added: "No one currently alive was responsible for that."</p> <p>While reparations has been moving toward the mainstream of the Democratic Party, the idea remains far from widely accepted, both among Democrats and the public at large.</p> <p>In a Point Taken-Marist poll conducted in 2016, 68 percent of Americans said the country should not pay cash reparations to African American descendants of slaves to make up for the harm caused by slavery and racial discrimination. About 8 in 10 white Americans said they were opposed to reparations, while about 6 in 10 black Americans said they were in favor.</p> <p>Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the top Republican on the panel, said he respects the beliefs of those who support reparations. He called America's history with slavery "regrettable and shameful."</p> <p>But he said paying monetary reparations for the "sins of a small subset of Americans from many generations ago" would be unfair, difficult to carry out in practice and, in his view, likely unconstitutional.</p> <p>Top Democrats pushed back Wednesday on McConnell's comments, with one calling his remarks "sad."</p> <p>Rep. Kathleen Clark, D-Mass., a member of the leadership team, said the country's history of slavery is a "stigma and a stain" that continues to be felt today. That McConnell wants to "write that off," she said, is ignoring the impact and legacy of the country's history.</p> <p>"We cannot look to him for any sort of moral authority or guidance on how we should be addressing the issues of slavery and the impact today on income inequality, curtailing opportunity and civil rights and voting rights," she said.</p> <p>Republicans invited Hughes and also Burgess Owens, a former Oakland Raiders football player and Super Bowl champion, who recently wrote a Wall Street Journal editorial eschewing reparations.</p> <p>The debate over reparations for black Americans began not long after the end of the Civil War.</p> <p>A resolution to study reparations was first proposed in 1989 by Conyers of Michigan, who put it forward year after year.</p> <p>Visitors lined up Wednesday to attend the hearing. Abibat Rahman-Davies, 20, from Southern California, said she was waiting more than two hours.</p> <p>"I think that this has been a part of history that we've ignored for too long so it's very important for me to be here and to see this part recognized," she said.</p> <p>The hearing Wednesday coincided with Juneteenth, a cultural holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people in the United States.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Whack is The Associated Press' national writer on race and ethnicity. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A California father stopped the attempted kidnapping of his daughter after he saw a stranger walk out of their house with her." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A father thwarted the attempted kidnapping of his daughter after he saw a random man taking her out of their Southern California home.</p><p>Authorities said the incident happened around 10:38 p.m. Sunday in Vista, California. San Diego County sheriff’s deputies learned from the family that the father saw the man carrying his 2-year-old daughter out of their house.</p><p>The father confronted the man, who left the little girl and ran away. Authorities said the suspect jumped the fence of the victim’s yard in an unknown direction.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/study-finds-working-1-day-a-week-is-all-you-need-for-mental-health-benefits-from-employment" title="Study: Working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment" data-articleId="413582951" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Researchers found that the risk of mental health problems reduced by an average of 30 percent when people moved from unemployment or stay-at-home parenting into paid work for eight hours or less per week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For many who think the traditional 40-hour workweek is too taxing and unnecessary, science seems to agree with you.</p><p>In a study published in the journal Social Science and Medicine , sociologists found that working only once a week is enough to gain the mental health benefits that a paid job provides.</p><p>They found that the risk of mental health problems reduced by an average of 30 percent when people moved from unemployment or stay-at-home parenting into paid work for eight hours or less per week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/self-help-guru-convicted-in-lurid-sex-trafficking-case" title="Self-help guru Keith Raniere convicted in branded sex slaves case" data-articleId="413575880" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Excerpts of the criminal complaint against Keith Raniere showing images of a brand burned into the skin of a woman recruited to be his sex slave, according to federal prosecutors. (DOJ/FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="getty_policelightsfile_061919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-working-1-day-a-week-is-all-you-need-for-mental-health-benefits-from-employment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Google employees work in their office. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)" title="office workers_1560970764074.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-toddler-diagnosed-with-rare-ovarian-cancer-now-disease-free"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/kenni%20cancer%20free%20for%20web_1560959620482.png_7419439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Fight With Kenni" title="kenni cancer free for web_1560959620482.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia toddler diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer now disease-free</h3> </a> </li> <li 