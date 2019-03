- The same day Michael Cohen was officially disbarred in New York, he kicked off three days of testimony before three different congressional committees. He was expected to call President Trump, his former boss, a liar, a cheater, and even a criminal, with documents to back it up.

Cohen spent the day in a closed-door session with the Senate intelligence committee. He quite literally returned to the scene of one of his crimes to set the record straight before reporting to prison on May 6. In November, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to the committee's Russia investigation in August 2017 about the extent of the president's Moscow business pursuits during the 2016 campaign.

At his sentencing in December, Cohen said he lied to protect the president. But the White House is now using that admission to discredit his current testimony. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement: "It's laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies."

The statement was a preemptive strike against Cohen's public appearance before the House oversight committee on Wednesday, where he is expected to reveal the Trump Organization's inner workings and the president's alleged use of racist language. He is also expected to present a document to prove Trump illegally directed hush money payments to cover up his 2006 affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen was Trump's personal lawyer and so-called fixer for many years.

Trump has denied the allegations and accused Cohen of lying to get a lighter sentence.