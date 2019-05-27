< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.videosJson='[{"id":"409206761","video":"568328","title":"Wheelchair%20ballerinas%20inspire","caption":"Two%20Westchester%20girls%20performed%20at%20their%20recital%20in%20their%20wheelchairs.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FWheelchair_ballerinas_inspire_0_7316545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FWheelchair_ballerinas_inspire_568328_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653596897%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DBj4VmKOAw_hQO-keN-2KFUBmrDg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fwheelchair-ballerinas-inspire"}},"createDate":"May 27 2019 04:28PM EDT </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409206970" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Bella and Mia are two little girls from the Westchester County town of Somers who were both diagnosed with cerebral palsy early once life.</p><p>"She can't walk but she can do everything else," said Leigh-Ann Carlson, 7-year-old Bella’s mom.</p><p>But their disease is not stopping the mini ballerinas from doing what every other little girl does at their age. They want to dance.</p><p>Their moms were determined to make them feel like they could dance and after meeting back in 2017, they wanted to give their babies a purpose.</p><p>Mia’s mom, Liz Finnagan says, "Inclusion is the greatest gift you can give to a child with disabilities and their families."</p><p>Two years ago, Bella, Mia and their moms came to the Penny Lane Dance School in Somers where they met Miss Andi. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND VIDEO

Gruesome video showed a bull thrusting its horn up a matador's behind and leaving him with a 10-inch wound. The attack almost killed Juan Leal.

It happened at the Las Ventas bullring at the San Isidro bullfighting fair in Madrid. Former Major League Baseball player Bill Buckner – whose legendary error for the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series lived in infamy for decades – has died at the age of 69.

According to ESPN , Buckner died on Monday after a battle with dementia.

Buckner played in the Major Leagues for over two decades. Circumhorizontal arcs were captured in the sky at several New Jersey beach communities Sunday.

Circumhorizontal arcs, or "Fire Rainbows" were sighted Sunday in Avalon and Ventnor in New Jersey. A circumhorizontal arc is an optical phenomenon that belongs to the family of ice halos.

It is formed by refraction of the sun in ice crystals, typically in cirrus clouds. The clouds, in a horizontal direction, and the ice crystals within them are a particular shape. The crystals almost act like a prism and reflect the light in such a way that is seen as a horizontal rainbow. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Fire Rainbows' seen over New Jersey beaches</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Circumhorizontal arcs were captured in the sky at several New Jersey beach communities Sunday.</p><p>Circumhorizontal arcs, or "Fire Rainbows" were sighted Sunday in Avalon and Ventnor in New Jersey. A circumhorizontal arc is an optical phenomenon that belongs to the family of ice halos.</p><p>It is formed by refraction of the sun in ice crystals, typically in cirrus clouds. The clouds, in a horizontal direction, and the ice crystals within them are a particular shape. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-major-league-player-bill-buckner-dies-at-age-69" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/bill%20buckner_1558982121590.jpg_7315988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/bill%20buckner_1558982121590.jpg_7315988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/bill%20buckner_1558982121590.jpg_7315988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/bill%20buckner_1558982121590.jpg_7315988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/bill%20buckner_1558982121590.jpg_7315988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Boston&#x20;Red&#x20;Sox&#x20;player&#x20;Bill&#x20;Buckner&#x20;acknowledges&#x20;the&#x20;cheers&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;crowd&#x20;before&#x20;throwing&#x20;out&#x20;the&#x20;ceremonial&#x20;first&#x20;pitch&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;MLB&#x20;baseball&#x20;game&#x20;between&#x20;the&#x20;Boston&#x20;Red&#x20;Sox&#x20;and&#x20;Detroit&#x20;Tigers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brian&#x20;Snyder-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Major League player Bill Buckner dies at age 69</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-rainbows-new-jersey-beaches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Circumhorizontal-Arc-Alissa-Frick_1558980862693_7316245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Circumhorizontal-Arc-Alissa-Frick_1558980862693_7316245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Circumhorizontal-Arc-Alissa-Frick_1558980862693_7316245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Circumhorizontal-Arc-Alissa-Frick_1558980862693_7316245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Circumhorizontal-Arc-Alissa-Frick_1558980862693_7316245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Fire Rainbows' seen over New Jersey beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/sully-george-hw-bushs-former-service-dog-visits-wwii-memorial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/Sully%20WWII%20Memorial_1558980356431.jpg_7316236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/Sully%20WWII%20Memorial_1558980356431.jpg_7316236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/Sully%20WWII%20Memorial_1558980356431.jpg_7316236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/Sully%20WWII%20Memorial_1558980356431.jpg_7316236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/Sully%20WWII%20Memorial_1558980356431.jpg_7316236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sully, George H.W. Bush's former service dog, visits WWII Memorial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-killed-mexico-gang-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 police killed, 9 wounded in Mexico gang attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/airman-killed-in-wwii-to-be-buried-next-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/AP_StaffSgtVincentRogers_0527198_1558979111871_7315980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/AP_StaffSgtVincentRogers_0527198_1558979111871_7315980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/AP_StaffSgtVincentRogers_0527198_1558979111871_7315980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/AP_StaffSgtVincentRogers_0527198_1558979111871_7315980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/AP_StaffSgtVincentRogers_0527198_1558979111871_7315980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x20;1944&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;member&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;military&#x20;stands&#x20;near&#x20;a&#x20;B-24&#x20;bomber&#x20;that&#x20;crashed&#x20;shortly&#x20;after&#x20;takeoff&#x20;from&#x20;an&#x20;airfield&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Tarawa&#x20;atoll&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Gilbert&#x20;Islands&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;via&#x20;AP&#x2c;&#x20;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Airman killed in WWII to be buried next week</h3> 