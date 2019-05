- A carcass of a humpback whale washed up on the beach at Cupsogue Beach County Park on Long Island on Sunday.

Parks officials and experts with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society responded to the beach to investigate what happened to the 37-foot female marine mammal.

"The animal was secured on the beach today and the necropsy examination will take place tomorrow," the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society told FOX 5 on Monday. " This is the first large whale to strand in New York this year."

In the last decade, the number of dead whales washing up on East Coast beaches has steadily increased. Marine wildlife experts believe that collisions with massive cargo ships are causing the deaths.

