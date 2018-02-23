Westchester students, cops, congresswoman discuss mass shootings

- Students from several high schools in Westchester County and local law enforcement held a roundtable discussion with Rep. Nita Lowey to talk about their concerns, fears, and suggestions to end mass shootings.

Students Kevin O'Neill and Ryan Bachman wrote letters to Lowey after the Florida high school shooting. Among other measures, Lowey wants to strengthen background checks and ban assault weapons. The issue of arming the teachers took center stage at the roundtable discussion.

The students were also clear that their passion for this issue is not going to fade when classes resume next week after their winter break.

As far as security at school goes, nearly every student said they want more school security guards.