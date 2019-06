- The New York World Pride Welcome Center officially opened to the public just in time for Pride events across New York State.

State leaders gathered on Christopher Street in the West Village on Saturday, just two blocks from the Stonewall Inn.

“It's the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion,” said Ross D. Levi, the NYS Executive Tourism Director. “So there's really no better time to host World Pride. For the very first time it has been in the U.S., right here in N.Y.”

Tourism officials expect up to four million visitors from around the world in New York City for World Pride.

