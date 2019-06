- A water outage left people in at least 5 buildings at the Patterson Houses in Mott Haven high and dry Friday morning, on what ended up being one of the hottest days of the year so far.

In an email to FOX 5 NY, NYCHA officials confirmed that a pump issue is what caused the water outage, and by early afternoon, many residents found their water back on. But for some, the outage is just one more frustration in a long, long list.

"This isn't the only issue we have living here," said Larry Johnson. "Hot water problems, no water problems, heat when we don't need heat and then they give us excess heat when it's hot like this sometimes. It's like somebody is dropping the ball big time."

"I would like NYCHA to know that this is very uncomfortable," said Frank Adorno. "Very not fair to everybody, not just to ourselves to everybody throughout the complex. Everybody should have hot water on time."