Featured Videos href="/web/wnyw/news/deltas-ban-on-pit-bulls-as-support-animals-rejected-by-feds-as-agency-clarifies-airline-rules">Delta's ban on pit bulls as support animals rejected by feds as agency clarifies airline rules</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/we-created-those-looks-bh90210-cast-sees-todays-90s-inspired-fashion-as-reflection-of-their-own"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/BH90210%20FASHION%20STORY%20THUMB_1565205825483.jpg_7578663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/we-created-those-looks-bh90210-cast-sees-todays-90s-inspired-fashion-as-reflection-of-their-own">‘We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/the-watcher-house-sells"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Watcher_House_sells_0_7583173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/the-watcher-house-sells">'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/michigan-police-officer-on-leave-after-kkk-items-found-in-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/fox17-kkk%20application-080919_1565361948093.JPG_7583816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michigan police officer on leave after KKK items found in home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/michigan-police-officer-on-leave-after-kkk-items-found-in-home">Michigan police officer on leave after KKK items found in home</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/deltas-ban-on-pit-bulls-as-support-animals-rejected-by-feds-as-agency-clarifies-airline-rules">Delta's ban on pit bulls as support animals rejected by feds as agency clarifies airline rules</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/we-created-those-looks-bh90210-cast-sees-todays-90s-inspired-fashion-as-reflection-of-their-own">‘We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/the-watcher-house-sells">'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/michigan-police-officer-on-leave-after-kkk-items-found-in-home">Michigan police officer on leave after KKK items found in home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/6-year-old-girl-starts-lemonade-stand-to-raise-money-for-retired-k9-officer">6-year old-girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for retired K9 officer</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/men-wanted-in-violent-robberies-on-queens-sidewalks">Men wanted in violent robberies on Queens sidewalks</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a Walmart pulls violent game displays; no change on gun sales Walmart pulls violent game displays; no change on gun sales
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP Business Writer
Posted Aug 09 2019 02:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 02:45PM EDT sales"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423059505.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423059505");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423059505-423058680"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This is the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>This is the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423059505-423058680" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_1565376233860_7584314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This is the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>This is the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/walmart-pulls-violent-game-displays-no-change-on-gun-sales">MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP Business Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423059505" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Walmart is removing from its stores nationwide signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at one of its stores in Texas, though it has not changed its policy on gun sales.</p> <p>The retailer instructed employees in an internal memo to remove any marketing material, turn off or unplug video game consoles that show violent games - specifically Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and to monitor and turn off any violence depicted on screens in its electronics departments.</p> <p>Employees were also ordered to turn off hunting season videos in the sporting goods department where guns are sold.</p> <p>Under the heading: "Immediate Action," employees were instructed to "Review your store for any signing or displays that contain violent images or aggressive behavior. Remove from the salesfloor or turn off these items immediately."</p> <p>"We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week," said spokeswoman Tara House in an email to The Associated Press on Friday.</p> <p>The company's policy on sales of video games that depict violence has not changed, nor has its policy on gun sales.</p> <p>Following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Walmart Inc. banned sales of firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. It had stopped selling AR-15s and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015, citing weak sales.</p> <p>There is no known link between violent video games and violent acts.</p> <p>Patrick Markey, a psychology professor at Villanova University who focuses on video games, found in his research that men who commit severe acts of violence actually play violent video games less than the average male. About 20% were interested in violent video games, compared with 70% of the general population, he explained in his 2017 book "Moral Combat: Why the War on Violent Video Games Is Wrong."</p> <p>The killings in Texas, followed by another in Dayton, Ohio, just hours later that left nine dead, have put the country on edge.</p> <p>On Thursday, five days after the El Paso shooting, panicked shoppers fled a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, after a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor walked around the store before being stopped by an off-duty firefighter.</p> <p>No shots were fired and the man was arrested after surrendering.</p> <p>A backfiring motorcycle in New York's Times Square set off a stampede Tuesday. Video footage showed the throngs rushing out of the busy tourism and entertainment area, some taking cover behind vehicles and in doorways.</p> <p>The New York Police Department took to social media saying, "There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots."</p> <p>There have been 254 mass shooting in the United States this, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That means there have been more instances of four or more people being shot in individual outbreaks of violence than there have been days in 2019.</p> <p>The latest shootings have supercharged an already hot political topic this year.</p> <p>On Friday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted the company in a tweet .</p> <p>"Companies that sell guns have a responsibility to the safety of their communities. @Walmart is one of the largest gun retailers in the world. The weapons they sell are killing their own customers and employees. No profit is worth those lives. Do the right thing_stop selling guns," Warren tweeted.</p> <p>Authorities believe Patrick Crusius, 21, wrote a racist, rambling screed that railed against mass immigration before opening fire last weekend at the El Paso Walmart. Crusius lived near Dallas, and El Paso police say he drove more than 10 hours to the largely Latino border city in Texas to carry out the shooting that killed 22 people and wounded about two dozen others. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study suggests cats know their names, choose to ignore you</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Everyone jokes about cats being aloof and ignoring their owners, but a new study suggests that there may be more truth to that stereotype than you think.</p><p>According to a study published in Scientific Reports , researchers from Japan found that cats are able to distinguish their names from other random sounds. The study played several different recordings of strangers and the cat's owner saying several different nouns and finally, the cat's name.</p><p>Regardless of who was talking, most of the cats studied reacted in some way to hearing their name, moving their heads or perking up their ears. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deltas-ban-on-pit-bulls-as-support-animals-rejected-by-feds-as-agency-clarifies-airline-rules" title="Delta's ban on pit bulls as support animals rejected by feds as agency clarifies airline rules" data-articleId="423065005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Feds_reject_Delta_s_ban_on_pit_bulls_as__0_7584213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Feds_reject_Delta_s_ban_on_pit_bulls_as__0_7584213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Feds_reject_Delta_s_ban_on_pit_bulls_as__0_7584213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Feds_reject_Delta_s_ban_on_pit_bulls_as__0_7584213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Feds_reject_Delta_s_ban_on_pit_bulls_as__0_7584213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The federal Department of Transportation rejected Delta Airlines ban on pit bulls as support animals and clarified the rules for all airlines." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delta's ban on pit bulls as support animals rejected by feds as agency clarifies airline rules</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Having some dog bites occur aboard its planes doesn’t give Delta Airlines the OK to ban a specific breed, the federal government determined Thursday.</p><p>Delta enacted a ban against “pit bull type dogs” as support animals last year following several onboard incidents. In one case, a passenger was left with a bloody face after another passenger’s dog attacked him.</p><p>But on Thursday, the federal Department of Transportation clarified the rules for airlines regarding animals traveling with passengers. The DOT said that airline employees can bar any animal they consider a safety threat. But they cannot issue a blanket ban against an entire breed of dog or cat, such as pit bulls.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/3d-printer-gun-plans-seller-pleads-guilty-to-sex-with-minor-1" title="3D printer gun plans seller pleads guilty to sex with minor" data-articleId="423060585" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/09/21/Cody_Wilson_s_arrest_0_6105520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/09/21/Cody_Wilson_s_arrest_0_6105520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/09/21/Cody_Wilson_s_arrest_0_6105520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/09/21/Cody_Wilson_s_arrest_0_6105520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/09/21/Cody_Wilson_s_arrest_0_6105520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3D printer gun plans seller pleads guilty to sex with minor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 02:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors say the founder of a Texas company that sold plans for making untraceable 3D printed guns has pleaded guilty to having sex with an underage girl.</p><p>Travis County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frederick says Cody Wilson pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge of injury to a child under a plea deal with prosecutors.</p><p>Wilson's recommended sentence would keep him out of prison while requiring him to register as a sex offender for seven years and serve deferred adjudication probation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deltas-ban-on-pit-bulls-as-support-animals-rejected-by-feds-as-agency-clarifies-airline-rules"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Delta Airlines flight is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Delta's ban on pit bulls as support animals rejected by feds as agency clarifies airline rules</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/we-created-those-looks-bh90210-cast-sees-todays-90s-inspired-fashion-as-reflection-of-their-own"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/BH90210%20FASHION%20STORY%20THUMB_1565205825483.jpg_7578663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fashion from the 1990s making its way to today’s trends is a centerpiece in the “BH90210” reboot, which premieres Wednesday night. (Photo Credit: FOX)" title="BH90210 FASHION STORY THUMB_1565205825483.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-watcher-house-sells"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/09/Watcher_House_sells_0_7583173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Watcher_House_sells_0_20190809104449"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michigan-police-officer-on-leave-after-kkk-items-found-in-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/fox17-kkk%20application-080919_1565361948093.JPG_7583816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rob Mathis snapped this picture after seeing a framed application to the KKK inside a home that was for sale by a Muskegon Police Officer. Photo via: Rob Mathis/FOX 17." title="fox17-kkk application-080919_1565361948093.JPG-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michigan police officer on leave after KKK items found in home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Local
Weather
Good Day NY
Health
About Us href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lews-view">Lew's View</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Children's Programing File
Closed Captioning
TV Ratings 