- Dozens of volunteers from FOX Corporation, the parent company of FOX 5 NY, helped the USO put together hundreds of bikes for the children of military service members in town for Fleet Week New York.

Volunteers assembled more than 300 bicycles at Pier 88 on the West Side for the USO Operation That's My Ride.

Once the bikes were put together, the USO took the FOX volunteers on a special tour of the Fleet Week ships.

The program has delivered more than 100,000 bicycles to children of military families all around the country in recent years.