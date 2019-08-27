HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut public health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after insects trapped in seven communities tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman Mitchell said Tuesday there have been no human cases of EEE reported in Connecticut since 2013, but it's still important for residents, especially in the southeastern part of the state, to take precautions.

There have already been two cases of EEE virus reported in horses this season.