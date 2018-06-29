Visiting Piermont, a Hudson Valley village of quiet charm

- Just 13 miles from the George Washington Bridge, the village of Piermont, in Rockland County, New York, is a real gem.

To get here, you can drive or hop a bus at Port Authority. With a population of just 2,500, this village sits on the Hudson River in the shadow of the Tappan Zee Bridge. "Quaint" is the best way to describe this place.

Longtime resident John McAvoy agrees. He said visitors feel like they have stepped back in time. He also said the village has a pier that sticks a mile out into the river that used to serve the railroad. Now it serves as a point of interest where you can bike, walk, run or fish.

A resident for 42 years, John is also the owner of the club The Turning Point.

Piermont Avenue is the village's main street. It's a great place to take a stroll, ride a bike, or do a little shopping. Everyone I met raved about Buttercup and Friends, named after Buttercup the Bear, a favorite of the original owner's daughter. You'll find all sorts of vintage toys and models.

A lot of people discover Piermont on their bike. That's the way New Jersey resident Mike Ortega found it. He likes finding scenic trails off the main streets. If you're looking for peace and quiet, you'll find lots of tranquil places.

There are plenty of spots to grab a nosh but I decided to try Cornetta's, a seafood restaurant and marina. The view is amazing and the food is even better. I tried steamed lobster and shrimp.

So Piermont is quiet town totally worth a visit and is closer than you think.