- Friends and family of Paula Bohovesky gathered at a vigil in Pearl River on Saturday night, calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to block the release of the girl’s killers.

Bohovesky was 16 years old on October 28, 1980 when, while walking home from her job at the library, she was sexually assaulted and murdered by Robert McCain and Richard LaBarbera.

The pair were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and have remained there for almost 39 years, however, last month, a parole board voted to release LaBarbera and McCain is up for possible release later this month.

“As far as I’m concerned they’re serial killers,” said Lois Bohovesky, Paula’s mother. “They killed her, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and I’ve gotten old without her.”

Only three states in the nation allow Governors to reverse a parole board’s decision, and New York is not one of them. However, many believe that Cuomo could convince the board members, all appointed by Cuomo, to change their minds.