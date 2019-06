- Video released by the NYPD shows a man cutting the pants of another man sleeping in a subway car.

The incident occurred at about 2:12 a.m. on June 12 aboard an northbound 'L' train approaching Atlantic Ave.

The man is seen carefully cutting the pants in the backpocket area.

He then takes off with a cell phone and credit cards, said police.

The suspect made two transactions totalling $68.

