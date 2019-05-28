U.S. Navy pilots reported seeing unidentified flying objects during training exercises on the East Coast in 2014 and 2015, according to The New York Times .
Several of the pilots spoke with The Times and said they would often see the objects traveling at hypersonic speeds, making sharp turns and sudden stops at sea level and as high as 30,000 feet. They also reported that the objects did not have any visible engines or infrared exhaust plumes.
Lt. Ryan Graves, who has been in the Navy for 10 years, spoke to The Times about some of the incidents he experienced and said that a few were videotaped, including one on a plane’s camera in 2015.