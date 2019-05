- An investigation by US military officials was reportedly underway into the unidentified flying objects spotted up and down the east coast in 2014-2015.

In an interview with the NY Times, one Navy pilot said the objects reached 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds.

His conversation with other pilots about the UFOs was shared by the Times. Video of one of the objects shows it zooming over the ocean.

“Wow, what is that, man?” one of the pilots asks. “Look at it fly!”

"These things would be out there all day,” said Lt. Ryan Graves. He reported the sightings to the Pentagon and Congress.

The U.S. Dept. of Defense shared video of the UFOs with the Times.