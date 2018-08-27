Video: man attempts to rape woman inside vestibule

- The NYPD is searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman inside her building's vestibule in East Harlem.

The suspected followed the woman inside the building at East 128th Street and 5th Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the man attempting to grab her, even grabbing her throat.

The woman resisted and pulled out a knife.

The suspect the n fled on East 128th Street towarhttp://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COMds Madison Avenue.

He is described by police as black, in his mid-30s, approximately 6'1" - 6'2" tall and bald. He weighs approximately 210 lbs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.