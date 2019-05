- A woman in Texas captured stunning video footage of lightning streaking across the night sky.

Kristen Woolsey Yancey shot the video from her back porch in Wichita Falls. The slow-motion clip shows bolts of lightning illuminating the clouds and darkness on Wednesday night. The lightning streaks, scatters, flashes, and branches in all directions.

Severe thunderstorms have been moving across North Texas this week, dropping hail in some communities.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected in Wichita Falls on Friday.