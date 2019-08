- A 3-1/2 foot long snake has disappeared from its enclosure at the Bronx Zoo.

The zoo says that it is "confident" the snake poses no threat to visitors but officials posted a warning sign at the entrance of the exhibit as a precautionary measure.

The missing snake is a mangrove, and is "mildly venomous" but not known to be dangerous to people.

Zoo officials say the snakes are shy, timid, secretive in nature and are active at night.

They say they have every reason to believe the snake is still in the JungleWorld area of the zoo but is hiding. They ask any visitor who spots the snake to notify a staff person.

The snake is black with yellow spots and usually feeds on rodents and small reptiles.