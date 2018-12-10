< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423134070" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Vegas man accused of plotting to bomb synagogue or LGBTQ bar addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/vegas-man-accused-of-plotting-to-bomb-synagogue-or-lgbtq-bar" addthis:title="Vegas man accused of plotting to bomb synagogue or LGBTQ bar"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423134070.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423134070");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423134070-377904380"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Welcome to Las Vegas sign is seen on October 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.&nbsp; (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A Welcome to Las Vegas sign is seen on October 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423134070-377904380" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/12/10/vegas%20rezie_1544479051067.jpg_6506146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Welcome to Las Vegas sign is seen on October 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.&nbsp; (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A Welcome to Las Vegas sign is seen on October 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. By KEN RITTER, Associated Press
Posted Aug 09 2019 10:26PM EDT

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who authorities say worked as a security guard has been arrested and accused of plotting to firebomb a Las Vegas synagogue or a bar catering to LGTBQ customers, officials said Friday.

Conor Climo, 23, of Las Vegas, was arrested Thursday by an FBI-led anti-terrorism task force, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe on Friday ordered Climo to remain in federal custody pending an Aug. 23 court appearance on a federal firearms charge.

Climo's court-appointed federal public defender didn't immediately respond to messages.

Court documents say Climo communicated by encrypted internet chat with people identified as white supremacists, and told an FBI informant in recent weeks that he was scouting places to attack.

"Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this country," Trutanich said.

Documents point to a 2016 news report by KTNV-TV in Las Vegas about Climo patrolling his neighborhood wearing battle gear and carrying an assault rifle and survival knife. He shows and describes to a reporter the four, 30-bullet ammunition magazines he is carrying.</p> <p>Neighbors expressed concern, but Climo was not arrested at that time.</p> <p>Las Vegas police Officer Aden OcampoGomez noted Friday that Nevada is an open-carry weapon state and Climo broke no laws.</p> <p>Trutanich said Climo was arrested Thursday after a probe involving at least one undercover online contact and an FBI confidential informant who reported that Climo "discussed, in detail, how to build a "self-contained Molotov" incendiary device.</p> <p>Investigators serving a warrant at his home found hand-drawn schematics and component parts of a destructive device, according to the criminal complaint, including flammable liquids, oxidizing agents and circuit boards. They also confiscated an AR-15 assault-style weapon and a bolt-action rifle.</p> <p>The charge against Climo accuses him of possessing an unregistered firearm in the form of the component parts of a destructive device.</p> <p>"Climo would regularly use derogatory racial, anti-Semitic and homosexual slurs," the U.S. attorney's office statement said. 