https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/valerie-harper-getty-wnyw_1564001391705_7545499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/valerie-harper-getty-wnyw_1564001391705_7545499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/valerie-harper-getty-wnyw_1564001391705_7545499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/valerie-harper-getty-wnyw_1564001391705_7545499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actress Valerie Harper at The Hollywood Show held at Westin LAX Hotel on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)" Actress Valerie Harper at The Hollywood Show held at Westin LAX Hotel on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Valerie Harper's husband says doctors are recommending hospice care

Posted Jul 24 2019 04:50PM EDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 10:43PM EDT

Valerie Harper's husband, Tony Cacciotti, revealed Tuesday that doctors have recommended he put the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" star -- who has been battling cancer -- in hospice care.

Cacciotti took to Facebook to give Harper's fans an update, writing: "I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can't [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won't because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she's been here on earth.

"We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible," he added. "There are two special ANGELS on this planet masquerading as humans who live and work together, that have made it possible to have all of Val’s needs taken care of."

Cacciotti, who has been married to Harper since 1987, went on to say: "For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that 'it’s hard letting go.' So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong right beside her."

"Many, many thanks for your outpouring of kindness and support. Tony," he concluded.

For more, visit FOX News.

