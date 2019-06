- The United States women’s national soccer team is trying to secure success on the field during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and is hoping their performance might give them a better chance in their gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation.

“We know that if the women win this world cup, guess what happens to reveue?” said Aly Wagner, former USWNT player and FOX Sports World Cup analyst. “It goes up. And then that’s going to be another bargaining chip and leverage they’re going to have when they sit in that courtroom against US Soccer after this World Cup is all done. They can say ‘Oh by the way, we keep making a lot of money for you.’”

The USWNT will kick off their World Cup campaign against Thailand at 3 p.m. on June 11.