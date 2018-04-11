< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story419833103" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419833103" data-article-version="1.0">USDA rule would cut food stamp benefits for 3.1 million</h1>
/header> div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
ul id="social-share-419833103" class="social-share">
li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=USDA rule would cut food stamp benefits for 3.1 million&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/usda-food-stamp-recipients" data-title="USDA rule would cut food stamp benefits for 3.1 million" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/usda-food-stamp-recipients" addthis:title="USDA rule would cut food stamp benefits for 3.1 million">
a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
/li>
/ul> div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/usda-food-stamp-recipients">CAROLE FELDMAN, Associated Press </a> </div>
/div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p>
p class="videoPostedDate-419833103"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 06:51PM EDT<span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p>
/div>
/div> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/04/11/food_stamps_card_1523478816690_5319257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/04/11/food_stamps_card_1523478816690_5319257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/04/11/food_stamps_card_1523478816690_5319257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/04/11/food_stamps_card_1523478816690_5319257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/04/11/food_stamps_card_1523478816690_5319257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A social worker with the Cooperative Feeding Program displays a Federal food stamps card that is used to purchase food on February 10, 2011 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419833103" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - About 3.1 million people would lose food stamp benefits under the Trump administration's proposal to tighten automatic eligibility requirements for the food stamp program.</p> <p>The Agriculture Department said Tuesday that the rule would close "a loophole" that enables people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to be eligible automatically for food stamps without undergoing further checks on their income or assets.</p> <p>"For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines. Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.</p> <p>The proposed rule is the latest in the Trump administration's efforts to cut back on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP, the official name of the food stamp program. It also has proposed to tighten work requirements for those who receive federal food assistance.</p> <p>USDA estimates that 1.7 million households - 3.1 million people - "will not otherwise meet SNAP's income and asset eligibility prerequisites under the proposed rule." That would result in a net savings of about $9.4 billion over five years.</p> <p>An unpublished version of the proposed rule acknowledges the impact, saying it "may also negatively impact food security and reduce the savings rates among those individuals who do not meet the income and resource eligibility requirements for SNAP or the substantial and ongoing requirements for expanded categorical eligibility."</p> <p>Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., called the proposal "yet another attempt by this administration to circumvent Congress" and that the effect would be to "take food away from families, prevent children from getting school meals, and make it harder for states to administer food assistance."</p> <p>Congress has rejected previous, similar attempts to change the expanded automatic eligibility provisions, most recently during the farm bill debate in 2018.</p> <p>Robert Greenstein, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said the proposal could discourage working families with incomes close to the maximum for SNAP participation from seeking more work out of fear that the added wages could make them ineligible for the program.</p> <p>"The proposed rule would weaken SNAP's role in supporting work while making it harder for families that struggle to get by on low wages to meet their basic needs," he said.</p> <p>About 36 million people participated in SNAP in April 2019, down from more than 38 million a year earlier.</p> <p>Under current law, states may automatically make people eligible for food stamps, if they meet income and other requirements for TANF. USDA says 43 states have expanded that to include households that it says "barely participate" in TANF. The provision is called "expanded categorical eligibility."</p> <p>USDA said the policy has resulted in people receiving food stamps who don't need it and wouldn't qualify under regular program rules.</p> <p>Ellen Vollinger, legal director of the Food Research & Action Center, said the proposal was troubling and that the government should "put attention on how to help more people, not undercut supports for them and make their struggle against hunger even harder."</p> <p>She said the department didn't seem to address a resulting loss of school meals, which she said the Congressional Budget Office included in its analyses of previous, similar proposals. Maloney pitches ticker-tape parade for 9/11 first responders" data-articleId="420547171" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Congresswoman_pitches_parade_for_9_11_fi_0_7553209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Congresswoman_pitches_parade_for_9_11_fi_0_7553209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Congresswoman_pitches_parade_for_9_11_fi_0_7553209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Congresswoman_pitches_parade_for_9_11_fi_0_7553209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Congresswoman_pitches_parade_for_9_11_fi_0_7553209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With the recent passing of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fud Act, one local congresswoman says that the city should do more to give back to the men and women who rushed to Ground Zero that day. 

So, in a formal letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Maloney pitches ticker-tape parade for 9/11 first responders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the recent passing of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Act, one local congresswoman says that the city should do more to give back to the men and women who rushed to Ground Zero that day. </p><p>So, in a formal letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Carolyn Maloney Is asking for a celebration and what she calls a "proper tribute to those who take care of us on 9/11."</p><p>But, some of the first responders who would be honored by the parade think the proposal comes 18 years too late</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-arrest-in-dousings-of-nypd-officers" title="New arrest in dousings of NYC police officers" data-articleId="420540132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/Arrest_made_in_videotaped_dousing_of_NYP_0_7545862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/Arrest_made_in_videotaped_dousing_of_NYP_0_7545862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/Arrest_made_in_videotaped_dousing_of_NYP_0_7545862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/Arrest_made_in_videotaped_dousing_of_NYP_0_7545862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/Arrest_made_in_videotaped_dousing_of_NYP_0_7545862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New arrest in dousings of NYC police officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City man has been charged in the latest caught-on-video case of people dousing police officers with water.</p><p>Robert Perez was arraigned on Friday on harassment, disorderly conduct and other misdemeanor charges. A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney.</p><p>The 24-year-old Perez was arrested in connection with the drenching of two police officers by a crowd with buckets of water on Sunday in the Bronx.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-24-recovering-from-skin-cancer-on-face-after-she-thought-it-was-pimple" title="Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple" data-articleId="420547118" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Woman__24__recovering_from_skin_cancer_o_0_7552844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Woman__24__recovering_from_skin_cancer_o_0_7552844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Woman__24__recovering_from_skin_cancer_o_0_7552844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Woman__24__recovering_from_skin_cancer_o_0_7552844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Woman__24__recovering_from_skin_cancer_o_0_7552844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 24-year-old woman living in New York City is recovering from skin cancer on her face after she initially thought it was a pimple." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 24-year-old woman living in New York City is recovering from skin cancer on her face after she initially thought it was a pimple.</p><p>Gibson Miller said she noticed the spot directly under her left eye hadn’t gone away for about a year, which was when she decided to see a doctor. </p><p>“One of my friends in college had something on her face, something similar, that she had checked out which ended up being fine. So, I had that in the back of my mind,” she said. “Once I graduated college, I noticed what I thought was a pimple on my face and it didn’t go away for a year. Once I realized it wasn’t going away, I remembered my friend and I decided to go get it checked out.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rep-maloney-pitches-ticker-tape-parade-for-911-first-responders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Congresswoman_pitches_parade_for_9_11_fi_0_7553209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Congresswoman_pitches_parade_for_9_11_fi_0_20190727021254"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rep. Maloney pitches ticker-tape parade for 9/11 first responders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-24-recovering-from-skin-cancer-on-face-after-she-thought-it-was-pimple"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gibson Miller, 24, is recovering from skin cancer on her face after she initially thought it was a pimple. (Photo Courtesy: Gibson Miller)" title="THUMB SKIN CANCER_1564190081509.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-samples-of-pre-washed-greens-tainted-with-potentially-deadly-bacteria-consumer-reports-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A customer shops for produce at a Whole Foods Market. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="whole foods produce_1564189832984.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-speakeasy-with-a-sweet-tooth-at-ues-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/An_ice_cream_speakeasy_on_the_Upper_East_0_7552646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="An_ice_cream_speakeasy_on_the_Upper_East_0_20190727004001"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A speakeasy with a sweet tooth at 'UES'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 