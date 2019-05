- After defeating Mexico 3-0 in their final warmup game before the 2019 FIFA World Cup, members of the US women's national soccer team say they are confident they can repeat as world champions.

"I think for us it's just getting more real and that's why we're excited to go over to London because we're going to be away from all the distractions and it's just going to be us," said striker Alex Morgan.

As the tournament favorite, the USWNT will play with a target on their backs, but head coach Jill Ellis says that won't bother them.

"So much of it is a mindset and an approach. There's a lot of good teams and we're all aware of that, but we want to be the team to beat in terms of that and that's our approach," said Ellis.

The tournament kicks off on June 7 and the team's first match of the group stage will be against Thailand on June 11.